Sunday Racing Tips: Sam Turner says take a Look at this Curragh cracker
Betfair tipster Sam Turner has two selections for Sunday including bets at the Curragh and Uttoxeter...
-
Loveable Twomey filly looks primed for huge Lanwades display
-
Gleneagles filly an enticing price to complete Curragh hat-trick
-
Don't Miss Hanmer's in-form Maverick at Uttoxeter
Curragh, 14.30 - Back One Look each-way @ 13/27.50
One Look (Ire)
- J: William James Lee
- T: P. Twomey, Ireland
- F: 1/169212-1
With a rating of 117, Coronation Stakes winner Porta Fortuna holds all the aces on her return to action in the Group 2 and she will clearly be fancied by many to make a winning comeback.
Also successful in the Falmouth and Matron Stakes, the Caravaggio filly enjoyed a stellar three-year-old campaign with a narrow reverse in the 1000 Guineas and an unfortunate defeat in the Breeders' Cup Mile, the only reverses.
She probably wouldn't have to be fully wound up to make a victorious return to action at Group 2 level, but she is likely to have loftier targets on her agenda this summer and, if there is to be a vulnerability, first time out may be the time is surfaces.
With that in mind, the likeable One Look is offered up as the each-way alternative to the market leader, especially as she hails from a yard which continues in rude health and maintains an extremely impressive strike rate.
The selection has contributed to those impressive numbers, winning on her comeback in Group 3 company over course and distance back in April when far from unbacked displaying a terrific will-to-win and temperament.
She may ideally prefer further in time, but the forecast rain will assist her chance and the fact she has a fitness edge may see her take the next step up the ladder and land a third course win at the Curragh.
Uttoxeter, 14.38 - Back Miss Maverick @ 15/82.88
Miss Maverick
- J: J. Hogan
- T: Gary Hanmer
- F: 1/113PP5-1
Three of Miss Maverick's career best efforts have been recorded at the Staffordshire venue and she is fancied to supplement a recent Hexham success now she has regained her best form.
In truth, that victory earlier this month came as a bolt out of the blue as she had previously been pulled up twice and beaten 32 lengths in three starts since making her seasonal reappearance here in January.
A sliding mark and six-week break may have combined to prove the catalyst to a change of fortune, while she wasn't unbacked either for a yard that have ticked along nicely in May.
The assessor has had a swipe back here, raising her 5lb for that success, but a return to her favoured venue should see her competitive again and any overnight rain won't inconvenience her chance.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Expect delight from City in Windsor Monday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Expect delight from City in Windsor Monday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a flyer on 9/2 Flight in Irish 1000 Guineas
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies handicap debutant at Uttoxeter
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement