Sunday Racing Tips: Sam Turner says take a Look at this Curragh cracker

Loveable Twomey filly looks primed for huge Lanwades display

Gleneagles filly an enticing price to complete Curragh hat-trick

Don't Miss Hanmer's in-form Maverick at Uttoxeter

With a rating of 117, Coronation Stakes winner Porta Fortuna holds all the aces on her return to action in the Group 2 and she will clearly be fancied by many to make a winning comeback.

Also successful in the Falmouth and Matron Stakes, the Caravaggio filly enjoyed a stellar three-year-old campaign with a narrow reverse in the 1000 Guineas and an unfortunate defeat in the Breeders' Cup Mile, the only reverses.

She probably wouldn't have to be fully wound up to make a victorious return to action at Group 2 level, but she is likely to have loftier targets on her agenda this summer and, if there is to be a vulnerability, first time out may be the time is surfaces.

With that in mind, the likeable One Look is offered up as the each-way alternative to the market leader, especially as she hails from a yard which continues in rude health and maintains an extremely impressive strike rate.

The selection has contributed to those impressive numbers, winning on her comeback in Group 3 company over course and distance back in April when far from unbacked displaying a terrific will-to-win and temperament.

She may ideally prefer further in time, but the forecast rain will assist her chance and the fact she has a fitness edge may see her take the next step up the ladder and land a third course win at the Curragh.

Recommended Bet Back One Look, Each-Way, in 14:30 Curragh SBK 13/2

Three of Miss Maverick's career best efforts have been recorded at the Staffordshire venue and she is fancied to supplement a recent Hexham success now she has regained her best form.

In truth, that victory earlier this month came as a bolt out of the blue as she had previously been pulled up twice and beaten 32 lengths in three starts since making her seasonal reappearance here in January.

A sliding mark and six-week break may have combined to prove the catalyst to a change of fortune, while she wasn't unbacked either for a yard that have ticked along nicely in May.

The assessor has had a swipe back here, raising her 5lb for that success, but a return to her favoured venue should see her competitive again and any overnight rain won't inconvenience her chance.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Maverick to Win 14:38 Uttoxeter SBK 15/8

