Sam Turner

Sunday Racing Tips: Sam Turner says take a Look at this Curragh cracker

Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Sam Turner has two tips for Sunday's racing

Betfair tipster Sam Turner has two selections for Sunday including bets at the Curragh and Uttoxeter...

  • Loveable Twomey filly looks primed for huge Lanwades display

  • Gleneagles filly an enticing price to complete Curragh hat-trick

  • Don't Miss Hanmer's in-form Maverick at Uttoxeter 

Curragh, 14.30 - Back One Look each-way @ 13/27.50

With a rating of 117, Coronation Stakes winner Porta Fortuna holds all the aces on her return to action in the Group 2 and she will clearly be fancied by many to make a winning comeback.

Also successful in the Falmouth and Matron Stakes, the Caravaggio filly enjoyed a stellar three-year-old campaign with a narrow reverse in the 1000 Guineas and an unfortunate defeat in the Breeders' Cup Mile, the only reverses.

She probably wouldn't have to be fully wound up to make a victorious return to action at Group 2 level, but she is likely to have loftier targets on her agenda this summer and, if there is to be a vulnerability, first time out may be the time is surfaces.

With that in mind, the likeable One Look is offered up as the each-way alternative to the market leader, especially as she hails from a yard which continues in rude health and maintains an extremely impressive strike rate.

The selection has contributed to those impressive numbers, winning on her comeback in Group 3 company over course and distance back in April when far from unbacked displaying a terrific will-to-win and temperament.

She may ideally prefer further in time, but the forecast rain will assist her chance and the fact she has a fitness edge may see her take the next step up the ladder and land a third course win at the Curragh.

Recommended Bet

Back One Look, Each-Way, in 14:30 Curragh

SBK13/2

Uttoxeter, 14.38 - Back Miss Maverick @ 15/82.88

Three of Miss Maverick's career best efforts have been recorded at the Staffordshire venue and she is fancied to supplement a recent Hexham success now she has regained her best form.

In truth, that victory earlier this month came as a bolt out of the blue as she had previously been pulled up twice and beaten 32 lengths in three starts since making her seasonal reappearance here in January.

A sliding mark and six-week break may have combined to prove the catalyst to a change of fortune, while she wasn't unbacked either for a yard that have ticked along nicely in May.

The assessor has had a swipe back here, raising her 5lb for that success, but a return to her favoured venue should see her competitive again and any overnight rain won't inconvenience her chance.   

Recommended Bet

Back Miss Maverick to Win 14:38 Uttoxeter

SBK15/8

