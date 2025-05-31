Sunday Racing Tips: Promising Paatel can star aboard Chelmsford pick

Captain can boss Colwick Park rivals for in-form handler

Horsford speedster should relish his return to favourite stomping ground

Side with Hart to deliver Swivell success in Chelmsford finale

In-form Adrian Wintle has done this column a couple of good turns in May and it's a measure of his recent success that eight of his 100 career flat winners have come in the last month.

The Gloucestershire handler has spent much of his training career operating at the lower end of the scale, placing his cheaply assembled string adeptly at the likes of Chepstow, Bath and Wolverhampton to yield decent results.

May has been a different matter though. Victories for the likes of Dappled Light (twice), Havana Club, Ravenglass and Ten Club have advertised the well-being of the stable and Captain Cess could begin June in the manner that May ended.

The lightly raced son of Profitable made his seasonal return in a mile handicap at Bath late in April and that race has worked out exceptionally well for the grade with runner-up Yellow Flag scoring twice subsequently, while Opening Bat (4th), Phaedra (5th) and stablemate Havana Club have all obliged since.

The handicapper left the selection alone for that encouraging effort and there is a case for suggesting he remains very well treated as he chased home Naina and Many Men in a Newmarket seller last August and the duo are now rated 78 and 80 respectively, so 59 looks very workable for Captain Cess.

Recommended Bet Back Captain Cess, Each-Way, in 13:55 Nottingham SBK 4/1

Following a slow start to the calendar year, things have really taken off for Mason Paatel in the last three months since his switch to trainer James Owen.

Since the beginning of March, the teenage apprentice has partnered 13 of his 14 career winners from just 65 rides at a lofty strike rate of 20 per cent.

Those figures are going to be impossible to maintain in the long term, but Paatel is clearly operating with plenty of confidence and the tactical side of his riding is no doubt benefiting from the guidance of agent Chris Dixon who oversaw his career switch to Owen.

He has another opportunity to shine on terrestrial tv when he partners Crimson Sand for rookie trainer Dan Horsford in the opener at Chelmsford and, although some will be put off by top weight, the seven-year-old looks primed to run well if a recent wind operation has had the desired effect.

Horsford, formerly an assistant to Alan King, wasted little time getting off the mark in his first season training and has enjoyed winners under both codes since taking out a license. In Crimson Sand he has a horse with an enviable track record and one that is making an incredible 14th career start at Chelmsford.

The previous 13 outings have yielded figures of 1242222231137, with the seventh place over an inadequate five furlongs back in November. There is an element of risk backing him straight after a wind procedure, but with four places on offer and Paatel on board, it is a chance worth taking.

Recommended Bet Back Crimson Sand, Each-Way, in 15:45 Chelmsford SBK 12/1

The form of Mr Swivell's Chelmsford debut for his new stable could hardly have worked out any better with a host of successes recorded by those that finished behind the four-year-old.

Charming Whisper, Billy Mill, Mister Mojito and Star Pupil have all gone on to score to endorse the form of the course and distance handicap won by Lord Rapscallion back in April.

Mr Swivell lent further gravitas to the race with a cosy success at Yarmouth a fortnight later and he returns to the scene of that encouraging initial effort for Kevin Philippart De Foy here under a marginally higher mark.

Regular rider Ray Dawson is claimed to ride at Nottingham, but Jason Hart is an able deputy, and he has already seen a little of the selection having beaten him aboard Lord Rapscallion.

Recommended Bet Back Mr Swivel, Each-Way, in 18:45 Chelmsford SBK 9/1

