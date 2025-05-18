Sunday Racing Tips: Cosmos claims simply out of this world
O'Meara hot streak set to continue at Ripon
Side with course specialist to back up Hamilton success
Babouche fancied to upset O'Brien hotpot
Ripon, 15.10 - Back Cosmos Raj @ 5/23.50
The form of Cosmos Raj's recent Hamilton success was endorsed in style when runner-up Starliner lifted a well-contested handicap of its type back at the Scottish venue on Friday evening.
The speed figure recorded by David O'Meara's likeable seven-year-old indicated that it was a race worth keeping an eye on and it was good to see the view endorsed so swiftly.
Cosmos Raj has the opportunity to build on that success at one of his favoured venues where he has already won three times and his record in Class 5 handicaps suggests he should be tough to beat again here.
Tactically versatile, I'm hoping the likes of Anjo Bonita cut out a good gallop here allowing Danny Tudhope to deliver a successful late challenge to repeat the O'Meara operation's 2019 success with Fayez and follow up the combination's triumphs with Mirsky and Darkness on Saturday.
Naas, 16.33 - Back Babouche @ 7/42.75
Trying to beat Aidan O'Brien this spring has been a thankless task, and many will fancy Whistlejacket to step forward for his comeback win at Navan and solidify his claims for the Commonwealth Cup at Ascot next month.
His snug defeat of Ides Of March in the Committed Stakes last month will ensure he is strongly fancied to follow up here, but he meets an old adversary in the form of Babouche who herself should step forward from her comeback at Cork.
Those with decent memories will remember the selection lowering the colours of Whistlejacket in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last summer and there appeared no fluke in that performance with Ger Lyons' filly travelling powerfully throughout before putting the race to bed in style.
Admittedly, her comeback was a little subdued, but the five-and-a-half-furlong trip on good ground was arguably on the short side - her sister Zarinsk won the Minstrel over seven furlongs - and it was also the first time she wore a tongue tie.
Hopefully he daughter of Kodiac will strip sharper for the outing, and she looks a touch of value to repeat her Curragh triumph.
