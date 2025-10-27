Racing Tips: Sam Turner reviews Cheltenham's Showcase meeting to identify future winners

Our tipster hit weekend winners at 7/1 8.00 and 13/2 7.50

By common concensus, many onlookers felt the National Hunt season began in the Cotwolds on Friday with Cheltenham staging their Showcase meeting which drew both excellent crowds and fields across two days of informative and predominantly competitive action.

While Chepstow may have something to say about that, there was little doubt the intensity and quality was ramped up at Prestbury Park, non more so in the well-contested handicap hurdle won by French Ship which opened the fixture.

An arguably unfortunate loser at Chepstow in the Silver Trophy when stumbling after jumping the third last when still travelling well, compensation was gained in smooth fashion under Ben Jones who celebrated with all the enthusiasm of a man landing the Champion Hurdle crossing the line.

Runner-up Navajo Indy certainly appreciated the step back up in trip and should step forward for the outing, but with the first two home in the first five throughout, it could be worth marking up the efforts of the likes of Bowensonfire and Classic King who weren't so prominent yet still excelled to take third and fourth respectively.

The former was having his eighth start since the end of May, but remains a little unexposed over hurdles with his chief attribute his hurdling on the evidence of this run.

Using the excellent RaceIQ data, the Irish raider clocked a finishing speed percentage only bettered by the winner and gained nearly seven-and-a-half lengths on the field at his hurdles.

This was a first attempt at the trip and his finishing effort suggested there is further improvement to come now he has proved it's within his remit.

In stark contrast, the jumping of Classic King - who was making his reappearance following a seven-month absence and wind operation - left plenty to be desired

The data tells us not only was he 13th of the field on the 'lengths gained jumping' metric, but he also lost more speed at his hurdles than all but three of his rivals.

In short, he was extremely ring rusty from his layoff, but his inherent quality meant he remained in the heat of battle pitching until late on and he is sure to improve a bundle next time out.

Watch out for Emma Lavelle's seven-year-old if he is returned to Doncaster, Kempton or Newbury in the forthcoming weeks as he has historically appreciated a flat track.

Last year's Grand Annual winner Jazzy Matty was another to catch the eye and there are no prizes for guessing what the end game is for the two-time Festival winner.

Elliott novice one to keep onside

A positive ride from Sean Bowen blew apart the two-mile novice chase as the champion jockey fully committed Uttoxeter scorer Alnilam four fences from home and the duo had enough in reserve to see off the closing Relieved Of Duties who acquitted himself well on just his second start over fences.

The point-to-point winner was successful on his chasing bow at Fairyhouse earlier this month and backed up the impression he created that day with another excellent round of jumping which saw him emerge top of the lengths gained metric.

He also led the finishing speed percentages (FSP) at 101.77 per cent and made the quickest recovery from his obstacles which augurs well going forward should he be pitched into handicaps against more experienced rivals.

Alec's hurdling a valuable attribute

Leloopa made a mockery of the two-mile handicap hurdle, adding another big pot to her cv following a success in a valuable Kelso handicap in the spring.

She is set for a fair hike in the weights after this wide margined success, but third-home Gold For Alec may remain well treated and is worth considering for a future handicap when he steps up in trip.

Two miles is very much the lower end of the five-year-old's stamina requirements these days, but his FSP was second only to the five-length winner and his hurdling was extremely slick throughout.

Gold For Alec's recovery time at his hurdles was among the best on the card at a rapid average of just 0.66 seconds and a repeat of this quality hurdling stepped up in trip should see him very competitive going forward.

Don't give up on Dream

Others to catch the eye on Friday included Sir Galahad who appeared to hate the track before rattling home in the straight to record the best FSP in the contest landed by easy-to-back winner Fortune De Mer.

This was a rare loser for the Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen axis and a flatter track may see the son of Churchill find the winner's enclosure before the ground deteriorates.

Having risked a couple of shillings each-way on Paul's Dream in the same race, I was disappointed to see her crash out two flights from home when still travelling sweetly.

Cruelly, her hurdling had been terrific up to that point as she lost less time at her hurdles than any of her rivals, while also boasting the quickest recovery time (0.65secs) from her obstacles.

Her modest mark ought to be exploited by connections in the forthcoming weeks.

Prayers can be rewarded at Fontwell

Finally on Friday, the performance of Unanswered Prayers is worth revisiting, especially as he must have given young rider Henry Main a terrific thrill with a blemish-free round of jumping.

A standing start did the nine-year-old no favours, but he worked his way through the field to from an uncompromising spot to sit on the heels of the leaders before the petrol gauge flickered on the run in and he faded into fifth.

Last year's Southern National winner lost less speed than any of his rivals at his fences and gained 14 lengths so this run should put him spot on as if he bids to follow up last year's win in the Fontwell marathon before having a tilt at the London National in which he was third last season.

