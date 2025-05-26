Monday Racing Tips: Take a Liberty and side with in-form duo for Zetland test

Course specialists fancied to take Redcar feature by Storm

Glamorous set to strut his stuff at Windsor

Super-sub Mangan can steer in-form speedster to glory

Ed Bethell landed a nice handicap at York's Dante meeting with Old Cock and See That Storm has a leading chance of striking for the Middleham handler in an interesting renewal of the Racing TV Zetland Gold Cup.

Unbeaten in all three starts at the track, the former Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old has thrived since being switched to Yorkshire, reeling off a four-timer which was completed over course and distance on his comeback at the start of this month.

A one-length defeat of Creatif has yet to start working out fully, but the runner was narrowly beaten at Hamilton on his subsequent start and the selection's 3lb rise in the handicap to 91 doesn't appear excessive.

This event looks a natural fit for See That Storm and he ought to post another big performance under a rider who has partnered him to all four career successes.

Recommended Bet Back See That Storm to Win 16:35 Redcar SBK 3/1

For backers of a certain vintage, Liberty Coach's track stats invoke memories of Ted Rogers and Dusty Bin (google it kids) as three trips to Teesside have yielded the course figures 3-2-1.

While the 80s ITV Game Show required contestants to decipher tenuous clues regularly verging on the utterly baffling to reach the final stages of the show, the case for backing Liberty Coach is altogether more straightforward following a pleasing reappearance at Chester.

Not unbacked that day, the son of Le Havre found himself on the inside rail turning for home and stayed there for the duration of the straight which probably wasn't the most favoured part of the track that day.

The likes of Fouroneohfever, Giorgio M and Wadacre Gomez have all gone on to run creditably from that race and John and Sean Quinn's contender should be a lot sharper for the outing as his finishing speed percentage, while very effective at 100.22 per cent, wasn't quite as good as the winner, Paddy The Squire, who finished off in 102.51.

A return to Redcar and the chance to dominate at one of his preferred tracks should see him go well for a stable whose horses continue in good heart.

Rather than backing Liberty Coach each-way, a split-stakes approach on two in-form handicappers that like the track is preferred.

Recommended Bet Back Liberty Coach to Win 16:35 Redcar SBK 17/2

Christopher Mason's runners in the past fortnight have recorded the figures 23215 with the last runner sent off 50-1 and beaten just seven lengths after missing the break.

One of the quartet of near misses was All Ways Glamorous who was overhauled late on by Honour Your Dreams over course and distance earlier this month after racing too exuberantly for much of the five-furlong contest.

His conqueror has won since under a penalty to lend the form some substance and the selection has been left alone by the assessor which means he can return for this 0-68 handicap.

The one reservation about his chance is the replacement of the excellent Rossa Ryan aboard a horse that can be headstrong.

However, Gina Mangan was seen to good effect aboard Glamorous Breeze in these colours at Chepstow during the week and her long-standing partnership with the stable has yielded 23 runners from 124 rides at a percentage in excess of 18 per cent (for a level stake profit of plus £55) in the last decade so is trusted here.

Recommended Bet Back All Ways Glamorous, Each-Way, in 17:05 Windsor SBK 10/3

