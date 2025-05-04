Monday Racing Tips: Sam Turner has a quartet of selections up to 12/1

Impressive debut winner Power Blue looks a smart prospect

After a Classic weekend, both sides of the Atlantic, the Bank Holiday fare is pretty modest with the exception of the Curragh which stage some welcome Group and Listed race action.

An enthralling duel between Los Angeles and White Birch in the Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes is the highlight on an informative card which also features juvenile pointers for Royal Ascot in the Listed First Flier Stakes.

Unsurprisingly, Aidan O'Brien has mopped up the last three renewals with Blackbeard, His Majesty and Whistlejacket all of which went on to either contest the Norfolk or Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting the following month.

Therefore, True Blue is clearly a notable runner given she is closely related to two-time juvenile scorer Truly Enchanting, herself a winner of a Curragh Group 2 on her third and final start last summer.

Market support for True Blue would dim confidence in Power Blue a little, but the selection looked a smart colt in his own right on the opening day of the turf season in Ireland when handing trainer Adrian Murray a third successive victory in the five-furlong maiden which opened proceedings.

Murray has used that event previously to unveil Arizona Blaze and Buccanero Fuerte and the professional way his son of Space Blues jumped from the stalls, fought off Zaltan and subsequent winner Leblon Beach to establish a lead, before striding clear inside the distance was taking.

While a swift closing sectional would reasonably be expected given it was a race held over the minimum distance, Power Blue was significantly quicker from the two-furlong marker than both subsequent well-contested six-furlong handicaps featuring a host of battle-hardened sprinters with the likes of track specialists Laugh A Minute and Big Gossey comfortably outpointed.

That sectional aligned with an extremely healthy overall speed figure marks Power Blue as a candidate for an Ascot Group race and he is taken to continue his education by conceding a penalty to five rivals here.

Tackling a 0-72 sprint handicap on the Westwood rather advertises that betting opportunities on Bank Holiday Monday are scarcer than pro-VAR campaigners (certainly in Wolverhampton), however both Jeany May and Bella Love shaped with some promise on their seasonal reappearances at Catterick and are worth a modest split-stakes play.

The former hails from a yard that have struck some form of late with the Thirsk win of Muker on Saturday advertising the well-being of the Nigel Tinkler string just 48 hours after success for Sergeant Mayer at Redcar.

Jeany May recovered her equilibrium swiftly following an awkward start at Catterick under regular rider Alex Jary and kept finding all the way to the line which suggests today's stiffer task should suit her.

Back in sixth that day was Bella Love who was making her debut for Ivan Furtado in the hands of Elle-May Croot after joining the Wiseton handler from Craig Lidster.

Still a maiden after eight starts, Bella Love is undeniably well treated at present, and a couple of her career best efforts have been recorded here and at Newcastle so she may well need a good test at the minimum trip to shine.

Needless to say, victory for the other Tinkler runner, El Cobre Fuego, would not surprise either for the reasons above, but this will be his first start on turf and two modest bets in a race of this nature is quite sufficient!

The draw Gods could have been kinder to Shallow in this fillies' handicap, however she has another pacesetter in Persian Spirit drawn inside her in stall nine so I'm optimistic Sean Levey may be able to carry out some of the heavy lifting for the selection's rider, George Wood.

Hopefully, Levey will fly the gates aboard Richard Hannon's three-year-old and Shallow can get to the first bend on the girth of her rival before delivering a challenge in the Kempton straight.

The daughter of Coventry Stakes winner Rajasinghe has built up a healthy rapport with the Sunbury venue, recording figures of 2112 in her starts at the track, while she also ran creditably on AW Finals Day at Newcastle last time.

With some fortune from the gates, she ought to be on the scene again.

