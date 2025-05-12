Monday Racing Tips: Sam Turner is backing Easterby and Allan for a Dream Catterick result

Sam Turner

Sam Turner takes a look at Monday's action and identifies bets at Catterick and Windsor...

  • Encouraging comeback promises plenty for Deal backers

  • Step up in trip can make a World of difference for Windsor wager

  • Watch out for sprinting duo in series qualifier

16:47 - Catterick:  Back Dream Deal @ 5/23.50

A switch to Tim Easterby looks to have seen a resurgence in the fortunes of Dream Deal who appears to hold a strong chance of clinching the finale on Catterick's card.

The son of Due Diligence hit the line strongly on his debut for his new stable in a similar event at the end of last month, closing to within a length on a well-handicapped winner under Amie Waugh.

The fifth-home, Protest Rally, has won since so selection holds a great chance of going one better this afternoon and improving a decent track record which reads 33416302, while David Allan taking over in the saddle is another positive.

Allan and Easterby have enjoyed a blistering start to the new season and seem to be having a winner a day at present, let's hope that continues here.

Recommended Bet

Back Dream Deal to Win 16:47 Catterick

SBK5/2

18:03 - Windsor:  Back Fantasy World @ 13/82.63

The closing two-furlong sectional clocked by Al Shababi to win a Windsor maiden over a mile last month was vastly quicker than either of the two sprint handicaps also run on the card so, allied with an excellent overall time, it looks a race to follow.

Third home that night was Fantasy World who found the winner's latent speed at the trip too hot to handle which, given his dam Donau has bred 12-furlong scorer Billiegee and Moonlit Night who landed a Yarmouth handicap over a mile and a six, was perhaps not surprising.

The son of Make Believe steps up in trip tonight for his third start and, with valuable experience of the Thames venue already accrued, is expected to build on that favourable comeback.

I was favouring a split-stakes approach in the ensuing sprint qualifier with the early market pricing Newbury winner Havanagreattime around 5/16.00 and fellow course and distance winner Trefor, arguably poorly positioned for his Newmarket comeback in a hot race, a 7/18.00 chance.

However, both that have contracted significantly overnight so it's now a watching race.  

Recommended Bet

Back Fantasy World to Win 18:03 Windsor

SBK13/8

Recommended bets

