Sam Turner Tips: Three selections for Chester with a 15-2 nap

Well drawn Irish raider fancied in day two curtain raiser

Burke stalwart to cause an Al of a shock

In-form Easterby relies on winning Theory

A recent spin over six furlongs at Dundalk should have put Fair Taxes spot on for this assignment and he is fancied to make the most of his berth in stall one.

As we were reminded on day one of the meeting, gate speed at today's venue is crucial and the son of Exceed And Excel displayed plenty of that on his seasonal comeback when swiftly establishing a two-length lead from the stalls before racing exuberantly in the hands of Shane Foley.

Understandably, the petrol light flickered late on as his early exertions told, while the fact it was his first outing for more than five months probably contributed to the two-and-a-half length defeat.

His run style is well suited to Chester, and he has already produced one of his career best efforts on the Roodee when he ran a blinder from stall 12 last summer in a three-year-old handicap at today's venue.

Taking on the might of Ballydoyle and Closutton is not for the feint-hearted, but trainer Karl Burke wasted little time getting on the Chester scoresheet on day one and the likeable Al Qareem should give backers a good run for their money in the Ormonde Stakes.

Illinois and Absurde provide stiff opposition for the selection who will need to step forward markedly from a workmanlike Nottingham Listed success on his comeback last month.

However, Al Qareem is 2-2 on the Roodee and, with a steady pace expected, jockey Sam James may be able to dictate a pace which suits his mount more than his rivals.

Admittedly, Burke's gelding doesn't boast a near miss in the St Leger or a fine run in the Melbourne Cup on his cv, but he is race fit and ought to give it a good go from the front for his in-form team.

It is virtually unheard of for trainer Tim Easterby to produce juvenile winners in June, let alone April, so the fact the northern handler has sent out three already suggests his stable are in-form and well in front of schedule.

That view is put to the test here with six-year-old Austrian Theory who is fancied to build on a highly encouraging return to action at Redcar when a creditable runner-up over the inadequate straight mile.

Although much of the gelding's promising early form was over shorter, recent signs have suggested that ten furlongs is very much the minimum requirement trip wise these days and the presence of Liberty Coach and dual track scorer Fouroneohfever, in stalls one and three respectively, should ensure there is a strong gallop for rider David Allan to run at.

Gate 12 may not make life easy for Allan as he strives to find some cover, but he does at least have the Chester straight to get tucked in with the positioning of the stalls.