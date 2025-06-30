Horse Racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Tuesday

Well-bred Johnston handicapper primed to score

Drop in trip should suit son of Too Darn Hot

Dancer can show rivals a clean pair of heels under Doyle

4 (3) Individualism J: Joe Fanning

Joe Fanning T: Charlie Johnston

Charlie Johnston F: 06216-872 SBK 16/5

EXC 5.5

Trainer Charlie Johnston knows the family of Individualism extremely well given the four-year-old is a half-brother to five winners including Gold Cup hero Subjectivist, the 120-rated Sir Ron Priestley and recent Chester scorer Ghaiyya who won for the second time this season at Chester over the weekend.

Given that trio all stay middle distances (and beyond) thoroughly and at a high level in some cases, it was no surprise that Individualism has been tested over trips in excess of 10 furlongs for much of the recent part of his career.

However, a drop back in trip from the 12 furlongs he contested at Hamilton on his penultimate start, appeared to work the oracle at Beverley last time when he travelled with conspicuously more enthusiasm dropped in rather than forcing the issue.

Although the selection was worried out of it a little late on by the in-form Gincident, the front two pulled well clear of the third home and Individualism displayed enough pace on the Westwood to suggest coming back in trip by another furlong should not inconvenience him here.

One joker in the pack is I Am Me who tackles an engagement at Pontefract on Monday afternoon and could be a live threat if running well there before taking up this assignment, but Individualism should still give a good account of himself if he turns up in the same form as Beverley.

Individualism in the 15:00 Musselburgh

Chelmsford stage a competitive seven-race card featuring an intriguing Listed event for fillies, but the opening event, a seemingly modest staying handicap for those rated up to 72 catches the eye for bet two of the day.

Three-year-olds Belgravian and Deep Water Bay will both have their supporters given they hail from stables either in great form or with a good record in this type of contest.

However, I'm happy to take a chance with Typhoon Dancer who makes his handicap debut, following three qualifying runs, the last of which was completed in a warm race at this venue nearly three weeks ago.

That 10 furlong maiden, won in great style by the impressive The Pouncing Lion, featured a host of well-bred rivals from top stables so appeals as a race to keep onside. The fourth home, Tenability, has already won since, scoring at Windsor over the weekend where he beat 8th-home Arjwan to lend the Chelmsford form some solidity.

Typhoon Dancer again looked a little green and raw last time and couldn't keep tabs on some faster horses in the straight, but this step up in trip should suit the son of Coronation Cup and Eclipse winner Ghaiyyath and he is fancied to make an impact here on his first dip into handicap company with Hollie Doyle taking over in the saddle.

Typhoon Dancer E/W in the 18:00 Chelmsford

