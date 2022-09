No. 6 (2) Espionage (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Looking for a solid debut

13:55 - Cape Bridgewater

He is an Australia colt out of a very well-related mare who won over 1m, so his pedigree suggests starting him off over 1m is the right move. Obviously, he is up against fellow newcomers and he has to give 9lb to Starry Heavens, who has shown a fair level of form, so I imagine we will all be happy with a solid first run and plenty to build on. He has been going nicely.

Conditions will suit

15:05 - King Of Bavaria

No. 3 (7) King Of Bavaria (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

He has run well off a mark of 101 in handicaps on his last two starts, including over course and distance, and he dips his toe into Group company for the first time here. He clearly needs to improve to win, and last year's winner Art Power will take a lot of beating at his best, but conditions will suit and this is only his seventh start.

Step up should play to her strengths

15:40 - Dower House

Our two fillies in here have similar form claims. I ride Dower House, who followed up her maiden win with a solid effort in Group 3 company last time and I can see the step back up to 7f suiting her. Leopardstown runner-up Caroline Street looks the one we all have to fear here, though.

Can compete with favourite

16:15 - Wordsworth

No. 5 (29) Wordsworth (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 107

I see Waterville is the favourite here, and I can fully see the case for him down the bottom of the weights as he will appreciate the step back up to 2m and his mark of 99 looks very fair. But Wordsworth has a touch of class, coming here off the back of a placed effort over 1m6f in Group 2 company at the Curragh last time, and we know he will appreciate going back up in trip, too. Both have plenty to recommend them.

Hoping he'll show speed and stamina in big field

17:20 - Harley Street

He is by Galileo out of a 6f Listed race winner, so there is a good blend of speed and stamina in there. It's a big-field maiden but there doesn't look to be a stand-out on form, so hopefully he can show up well.