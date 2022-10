Ryan Moore heads to France for two rides

Al Qareem deserves his opportunity

Al Qareem has the ability to strike

14:50 Longchamp: Al Qareem

He showed a lot of guts when winning a Group 2 over course and distance on Arc weekend, and he deserves his crack at this Group 1. Being realistic, this is a very tough task for him though, with the likes of Search For A Song, Iresine and Jannah Flower in here - the latter looked a little unlucky here last time - but let's see.

Progressive filly can prevail

15:25 Longchamp: Whitebeam

I haven't ridden her before but she is clearly a fast-progressing filly who only just failed to get up in Listed company at Newmarket last time. If there is more to come, she has a good chance in here, although it looks quite a deep race for the grade.