Expect the unexpected in newcomers' race

13:15 - She's A Mirage

A 2yo fillies' race full of newcomers, so who knows what to expect? My Kodiac filly is related to a couple of fair winners and the dam, who I rode, was a fair 6f/7f filly. Like a lot of these, she will probably need further than this 5f down the line, but let's see how much toe she has.

Expect him to go well for me again

14:25 - Gubbass

He may not necessarily have the relatively unexposed profile of the likes of Ribhi but what he probably does have is approaching the best form, courtesy of his Morny fifth, and he shaped well for me when fourth in the Greenham on his reappearance.

With that run under his belt, I'd expect him to go well here, especially with the field reduced to just five. Noble Truth is the form horse on his Lagardere second but he hasn't been seen since disappointing on dirt back in February.

Aiming for good performance against strong favourite

15:35 - West End Charmer

Yibir is obviously going to take all the beating in this, even with his 3b penalty, but hopefully my horse can acquit himself well. He is a course winner who will like the ground, who goes well when fresh and who stays the trip. He will need to improve a fair touch to be winning this though if Yibir runs to anywhere near his best after his narrow second in the Sheema Classic last month.

In with a chance if she improves again

16:10 - Picual

She is a well-bred Lope De Vega filly whose second at Newcastle puts her in with every chance against the raced contingent. A fair bit more will be needed here, you suspect, but we have been happy with her and the step up to 1m2f is an obvious plus. The well-bred newcomers Elegant Verse and Light Of Peace look very troublesome opposition, though.

In-form and capable of hitting the board

16:45 - Dingle

He has really found his form again since being gelded, and he ran another solid race when third at Lingfield last time. He races off the same mark here back on turf, and I see no reason why he shouldn't hit the board again at least, though obviously that isn't saying a lot given there are just five in here now. He clearly doesn't have much in hand of the handicapper though, if anything.