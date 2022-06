Superbly bred and very exciting

13:40 - Auguste Rodin

The horse who beat him here on his debut, Crypto Force, may have been a touch disappointing at Royal Ascot but that wouldn't bother me at all. I thought he shaped exceptionally well there, and the gap simply closed on us as we were making our challenge. He is a superbly-bred colt and he is a very exciting talent. This will tell us a lot more though, and any more significant rain would add a question mark.

Hot contest but we can go well

14:10 - Statuette

No. 6 (7) Statuette (Usa) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.73 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She obviously sidestepped Ascot to come here, and hopefully she has a winning chance, though it is a very good race and the ground could get pretty testing. She did all that could have been expected of her when she won impressively on her debut at Navan, really finishing off her race well, and we will obviously be disappointed if she isn't bang there at the finish. But, as I said, this looks a pretty hot contest.

Good fourth in Oaks and step back in trip is fine

15:45 - Concert Hall

Yet another deep race in which you can fancy a few, but Concert Hall has her chance. The less rain the better for her probably, and she arrives here after an excellent fourth in the Oaks. I don't think stepping down in trip will be a big issue, but some of the opposition may be. Let's see.

Has form at this trip

17:25 - Cougar

He has shown a level of form that should make him competitive here. He steps down in trip after finishing second over 1m5f last time, but his earlier form over this distance was equally as good.