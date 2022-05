Pleased in run-up but we'll know more after the race

17:10 Leopardstown - Alfred Munnings

No. 1 (6) Alfred Munnings (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Obviously, both of our newcomers are bred for the part, with No Nay Never colt Tenerife being a half-brother to this year's 1000 Guineas runner-up Prosperous Voyage, but I ride Alfred Munnings. He is a Dubawi half-brother to Snowfall, so clearly they both have a lot to recommend them on pedigree, and we have been pleased with my mount in the run-up to this.

As ever though, the racecourse will tell us a lot more about the pair, and there are some very interesting other newcomers in here too, including Alpha Centauri and Discoveries' brother Simpson's Paradox.

Disappointing if he doesn't win again

19:30 Leopardstown - Kyprios

No. 2 (4) Kyprios (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

I was pretty taken with him on his reappearance, and this looks an easier race, which I imagine his price will reflect. He promised a lot last season but things didn't pan out ideally for him after he won on his reappearance, but you couldn't help but be impressed by the manner of his success from his sister Search For a Song in the Vintage Crop on his return at Navan last month. Of course it will be disappointing if he is beaten here.