Sets the standard on Group 1 form

13:15 - The Antarctic

We also had Aesops Fables in here but presumably The Antarctic has come out of the Middle Park bouncing, and this extra furlong looks well worth trying given the way he finished off his race there. That Group 1 form is obviously some of the best around and, for all you can give few in here a chance, I think he sets the standard going into the race.

Step up in trip should really suit

13:50 - Never Ending Story

The beaten distance may not suggest it but I think she came forward a good deal when fourth in the Moyglare last time, stepping up to Group 1 company and encountering the softest ground she has done to date. She met all the trouble going in that race, and she was travelling very well on each occasion she was stopped, so I think you can upgrade that performance significantly.

By Dubawi out of a mare on whom I won the Belmont Oaks, the step up to 1m really should suit her. We have always thought she's decent, and she should go well.

Tougher task than odds suggest but we're very hopeful

15:05 - Luxembourg

This is a horse you know all about. Top class at two, we expected him to really blossom after his slightly unfortunate third in the Guineas on his return, but he picked up an injury and we didn't see him until he ground out a win in a Group 3 at the Curragh.

We knew we had left a lot to work on there but he obviously delighted us with his win from Onesto in the Irish Champion Stakes and I'd be very hopeful that he will see out the extra 2f here.

We all know how much luck you need in a race like this and he probably wouldn't want it to get very testing, for all he has two Group 1s to his name on soft.

He probably has a lot tougher task then the odds suggest in a 20-runner Arc and I'm happy enough with stall eight and we go into the race very hopeful. There are obviously any number of serious rivals, but I probably like Titleholder most, and the Leopardstown runner-up Onesto.

Looking for further improvement

15:50 - Above The Curve

This looks a very strong and deep Opera, with the likes of Nashwa and La Parisienne in here, but I have a lot of time for my mount Above The Curve.

I won the Prix Saint-Alary on her here in late May and we didn't see her for a while afterwards as she had a slight setback. With that in mind, they thought she'd need her comeback run at the Curragh but she showed her class and determination to win there under a 3lb penalty and I'd be hopeful to see improvement in her.

Of the others, Tuesday is an Oaks winner and probably has as strong a form claim as any in here. She wasn't beaten far in the Vermeille last time and, remember, she was beaten only a length by leading Arc hope Alpinista in the Yorkshire Oaks. The step down to 1m2f should be fine, but her draw in 16 is another matter and will make it very tough for her.

Career best last time but still needs more

16:25 - New York City

He probably ran a career-best when fourth in the Flying Five last time. He needs to step up again here, but hopefully the potential is there. But of course he has a tough task.

Stepping back in trip a big positive

17:00 - Tenebrism

She has the option of the Sun Chariot but I think a strongly-run 7f here really promises to suit her and hopefully luck won't play a role in a smallish field for this race. Obviously, she gets a mile but speed won her the day in her 7f Group 1 Prix Jean Prat earlier in the season, so stepping down in trip could be a big positive for her.