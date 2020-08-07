- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: 113
Ryan Moore: Veracious the one to beat at Haydock on her return to racing
It promises to be a busy but hopefully successful day at Haydock on Saturday for Ryan Moore, who has some excellent chances among his eight booked rides...
Weighted to go well if trip suits
The step up to a mile is not certain to suit her on pedigree but she has shaped encouragingly enough in her two starts over 6f and 7f so far, most recently when fourth at Yarmouth in June, to suggest she is at least fairly handicapped off a mark of 70 here. Her dam was a good 6f winner for the owner, and she is a half-sister to their Group 3 winner Dark Lady too, so she is bred to be much better than her mark. I think she is weighted to go well in this 0-70.
Good chance back on turf
He ran his best race of the season when a close third at Newbury last month and has been left on the same mark. He is rated 11lb higher on the all-weather, so it was good to see him run well on turf last time. He certainly has his chance.
Optimum conditions and he has his chance
I rode him when he finished a close second to an improver off a mark of 93 at Salisbury last season, and he has come down to a mark of 89 here. He didn't back up his good Ripon second at Newmarket last time, so he needs to show more, but 1m on decent ground are probably his optimum conditions and he certainly has his chance in a competitive handicap. Hopefully, the first-time blinkers can make a difference, too.
Group 1 class filly the one to beat
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/10/19
|Ascot
|4/16
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|z
|9st 1lbs
|Jason Watson
|29.78
|05/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|14.17
|12/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/6
|Flat
|1m
|Firm
|z
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|9.8
|19/06/19
|Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes
|4/17
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|z
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|10.5
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 113y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 9lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.4
|05/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/5
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.36
|06/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|6/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|9.24
|01/09/18
|Sandown Park
|1/6
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|8st 10lbs
|Ryan Moore
|1.97
|02/08/18
|Goodwood
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|8.65
|22/06/18
|Ascot Coronation Stakes
|3/12
|Flat
|7f 213y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|25
|13/10/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.68
|22/09/17
|Newbury
|3/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.1
We haven't seen her since she finished fourth in the QEII last October but she comes here in good shape after missing the start of the season. If she is at her best, and she has needed her reappearance run in the past - her Falmouth Stakes defeat of One Master last season reads very well in this company - then you have to say she is the form horse and definitely the one to beat in here, unpenalised for that Group 1 success. A lot of the other horses with a similar level of form to her were taken out at the five-day stage, which helps, as maybe will the op that she had earlier in the year. I imagine she will improve for the run but hopefully her Group 1 class will see her come out on top in this grade.
Strong Group 3 but Zaaki could take the beating
He is a very good horse on his day, and he could take the beating here if fully seeing out the extended 1m2f. His best form to date has come over 1m and 1m1f, but he has form over further in the past - he finished second to Communique over 1m2f two years ago, when he was also third in this race - and his Summer Mile sixth at Ascot last time is obviously working out very well. Decent ground is important to him, and hopefully he will go close. Global Giant possibly looks the one to be most fearful of, but it's a strong Group 3 in which you can make a fair case for five or six of the seven.
Needs to show us what she's capable of
She doesn't look to have shown a lot on her debut at Kempton at the start of June, but I gather this half-sister to the smart Invitational is thought to be better than she showed there. But she has it to prove here.
Lots of positives but he needs to show us a lot more
Posted a career-best effort to make a winning return at Newbury, then seemed undone by a rise when only fourth at Newmarket 30 days ago, so he looks vulnerable again.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/07/20
|Newmarket (July)
|8/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 7lbs
|William Buick
|4.42
|27/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 6lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.76
|12/06/20
|Newbury
|1/5
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|Ryan Moore
|6.8
|10/09/19
|Leicester
|5/5
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|5.1
|23/08/19
|Ffos Las
|6/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Adam McNamara
|7.39
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|5/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|8st 10lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|28.7
|20/07/19
|Doncaster
|3/11
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|16.5
|15/05/19
|York
|15/19
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Ryan Moore
|18.37
|17/04/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.7
|27/10/18
|Doncaster
|3/9
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|5.94
|21/09/18
|Newbury
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|William Buick
|3.63
|15/08/18
|Salisbury
|8/10
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Jim Crowley
|8.47
He beat Blue Mist first time out at Newbury and he is fairly handicapped on that form off just a 3lb higher mark. But he hasn't run up to that level since and was well below par over 6f at Newmarket last time, so he needs to show a lot more here. I think 7f on decent ground are his conditions though, and the stable is in decent form.
Has a favourite's chance
She is a well-related filly and has made the most of a decent opening handicap mark when winning comfortably at Yarmouth last time. She has gone up 9lb for that win, but I think she probably has a favourite's chance in here all the same. She picked up very well to win at Yarmouth.
Smart mare in 2019 who landed Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket and signed off with good fourth in Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot. Back after wind op/9 months off and clear form pick so one to beat.