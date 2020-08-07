Ryan Moore: Veracious the one to beat at Haydock on her return to racing

Weighted to go well if trip suits

12:30 - Anna Of Lorraine

The step up to a mile is not certain to suit her on pedigree but she has shaped encouragingly enough in her two starts over 6f and 7f so far, most recently when fourth at Yarmouth in June, to suggest she is at least fairly handicapped off a mark of 70 here. Her dam was a good 6f winner for the owner, and she is a half-sister to their Group 3 winner Dark Lady too, so she is bred to be much better than her mark. I think she is weighted to go well in this 0-70.

Good chance back on turf

13:00 - Toro Dorado

He ran his best race of the season when a close third at Newbury last month and has been left on the same mark. He is rated 11lb higher on the all-weather, so it was good to see him run well on turf last time. He certainly has his chance.

Optimum conditions and he has his chance

13:30 - Nicklaus

I rode him when he finished a close second to an improver off a mark of 93 at Salisbury last season, and he has come down to a mark of 89 here. He didn't back up his good Ripon second at Newmarket last time, so he needs to show more, but 1m on decent ground are probably his optimum conditions and he certainly has his chance in a competitive handicap. Hopefully, the first-time blinkers can make a difference, too.

Group 1 class filly the one to beat

14:05 - Veracious

No. 5 (1) Veracious SBK 1/1 EXC 2.16 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 113 Form: 16/434124-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/10/19 Ascot 4/16 Flat 1m Soft z 9st 1lbs Jason Watson 29.78 05/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/9 Flat 1m Gd/sft z 9st 3lbs Oisin Murphy 14.17 12/07/19 Newmarket (July) 1/6 Flat 1m Firm z 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 9.8 19/06/19 Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes 4/17 Flat 1m Soft z 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 10.5 01/06/19 Epsom Downs 3/8 Flat 1m 113y Gd/frm z 9st 9lbs Ryan Moore 3.4 05/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/5 Flat 1m 1f Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.36 06/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 6/9 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 9.24 01/09/18 Sandown Park 1/6 Flat 1m Gd/sft 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore 1.97 02/08/18 Goodwood 3/6 Flat 1m 1f 197y Good 8st 13lbs Frankie Dettori 8.65 22/06/18 Ascot Coronation Stakes 3/12 Flat 7f 213y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 25 13/10/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/12 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 4.68 22/09/17 Newbury 3/7 Flat 7f Good 8st 12lbs Ryan Moore 4.1

We haven't seen her since she finished fourth in the QEII last October but she comes here in good shape after missing the start of the season. If she is at her best, and she has needed her reappearance run in the past - her Falmouth Stakes defeat of One Master last season reads very well in this company - then you have to say she is the form horse and definitely the one to beat in here, unpenalised for that Group 1 success. A lot of the other horses with a similar level of form to her were taken out at the five-day stage, which helps, as maybe will the op that she had earlier in the year. I imagine she will improve for the run but hopefully her Group 1 class will see her come out on top in this grade.

Strong Group 3 but Zaaki could take the beating

14:40 - Zaaki

He is a very good horse on his day, and he could take the beating here if fully seeing out the extended 1m2f. His best form to date has come over 1m and 1m1f, but he has form over further in the past - he finished second to Communique over 1m2f two years ago, when he was also third in this race - and his Summer Mile sixth at Ascot last time is obviously working out very well. Decent ground is important to him, and hopefully he will go close. Global Giant possibly looks the one to be most fearful of, but it's a strong Group 3 in which you can make a fair case for five or six of the seven.

Needs to show us what she's capable of

15:15 - Al Hajees

She doesn't look to have shown a lot on her debut at Kempton at the start of June, but I gather this half-sister to the smart Invitational is thought to be better than she showed there. But she has it to prove here.

Lots of positives but he needs to show us a lot more

15:50 - Breath Of Air

No. 4 (3) Breath Of Air SBK 9/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 88 Form: 03565-148

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/07/20 Newmarket (July) 8/10 Flat 6f Good 8st 7lbs William Buick 4.42 27/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 6lbs Ryan Moore 5.76 12/06/20 Newbury 1/5 Flat 7f Good 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore 6.8 10/09/19 Leicester 5/5 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Kieran Shoemark 5.1 23/08/19 Ffos Las 6/9 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Adam McNamara 7.39 03/08/19 Goodwood 5/12 Flat 7f Gd/frm 8st 10lbs Kieran Shoemark 28.7 20/07/19 Doncaster 3/11 Flat 7f 6y Good 9st 4lbs Kieran Shoemark 16.5 15/05/19 York 15/19 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Ryan Moore 18.37 17/04/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/11 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore 4.7 27/10/18 Doncaster 3/9 Flat 6f 2y Good 9st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.94 21/09/18 Newbury 1/12 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs William Buick 3.63 15/08/18 Salisbury 8/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs Jim Crowley 8.47

He beat Blue Mist first time out at Newbury and he is fairly handicapped on that form off just a 3lb higher mark. But he hasn't run up to that level since and was well below par over 6f at Newmarket last time, so he needs to show a lot more here. I think 7f on decent ground are his conditions though, and the stable is in decent form.

Has a favourite's chance

16:25 - Aristocratic Lady

She is a well-related filly and has made the most of a decent opening handicap mark when winning comfortably at Yarmouth last time. She has gone up 9lb for that win, but I think she probably has a favourite's chance in here all the same. She picked up very well to win at Yarmouth.

