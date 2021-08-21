Ryan Moore: Velocidad has a big future and I'm hoping for a nice run

Hoping for a nice run from filly with big future

14:50 - Velocidad

She won her maiden at first time of asking in Fairyhouse over 6f on soft ground. That's always a good sign with an unraced maiden of Joseph's as he'd be the first to say his horses tend to come on for their first run.

She then went straight into the G2 Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh and won very easily on fast ground. Although there were only four runners, that rode like a decent race. I was second on Yet and the Queen Mary third, Cheerupsleepyjean - who was sent off favourite - was beaten 4L in third place.

No. 14 (12) Velocidad Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

The Queen Mary winner, Quick Suzy, is in here, as are several decent colts, not least Armor, who I rode to win the Molecomb in Goodwood over 5f. That was a very good performance and the step up to 6f should suit him. He sets a high standard here as does the 'Richmond' winner, Asymmetric, who showed a good turn of foot to win there.

Velocidad gets the 4lbs fillies' allowance and the Curragh win marks her out as a filly with a big future so it will be interesting to see how she gets on against the colts. She has subsequently been purchased by the Coolmore partners and I'm hoping for a nice run.

Should give a good account with form working out

16:00 - Katara

She is a nice Deep Impact filly who showed a very good attitude to beat the Hugh Palmer trained, Golden Pass, in a listed fillies race in Pontefract last time out. That race has worked out well with the runner up going on to win a the 'Aphrodite' on the July course last month and subsequently ran ok in the Geoffrey Freer. While the third, Urban Artist, was just touched off by Prince Alex in a Goodwood handicap off 99. She had a nice break after that and should give a good account of herself.

Trip and ground should suit

16:35 - Red Verdon

He's an eight-year-old now but what a remarkable consistent horse he is. I rode him a couple of runs back when he beat The Grand Visir in Sandown and his run behind Hukum in the Geoffrey Freer, just last Saturday, was respectable. I don't really know much about the opposition, but you can be sure good ground and the trip of just under 2 miles will see this lad give his usual honest run.

