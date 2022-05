Has potential but she needs to improve

13:30 - Rattling

I am not sure if she has had a problem or two as we have not seen her for getting on for a year. But she obviously showed promise in what turned out to be a decent Windsor novice last May. She needs to improve a fair deal to trouble Clitheroe but the potential is obviously there.

Longer trip to suit and he should go well

14:40 - United Nations

No. 3 (1) United Nations (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Walk Of Stars arguably has the best form in here but my colt ran well for me at Epsom on his reappearance and plenty of ours have been improving for their first starts. He certainly shaped as if a step up from 1m2f would suit at Epsom, and of course his pedigree backs that up. He gets that here and he should go well, I'd have thought.

Great pedigree and another who will relish longer trip

15:15 - Emily Dickinson

No. 2 (5) Emily Dickinson (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She finished a good fifth on her return in a very warm maiden and she then showed a very good attitude for me when winning her maiden at Naas last time. By Dubawi out of an Irish Oaks winner, she has the pedigree for this grade, and more, and she is another who will improve for the step up in trip, too.

Good run in Nell Gwyn and she has a good chance

15:50 - Chocoya

I have ridden her on a couple of occasions, winning on her on quick ground at Salisbury last season, and she has her chance in here. Her best form has come over 6f but she finished fourth in a Nell Gwyn and she looks to have as strong a claim as any.

Decent chance if not needing the run

17:00 - Thermal

She has won here, she is back on the same winning mark as when winning at Epsom last summer, she is ground versatile and she looks to hold a decent chance. Her record does suggest she comes on for a run, but let's see.