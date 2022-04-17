- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: 95
Ryan Moore: Two good chances at Kempton on Easter Monday
Ryan Moore has two rides at Kempton on Easter Monday and the Betfair Ambassador believes both hold strong claims...
"She has won on both her of her seasonal starts , and she should be going well here."
Reproduction of course form gives him every chance
I haven't actually ridden him in a race, and I don't really know him that much, but he is one from one around here, he won first time up last season and hopefully he can be competitive off a mark of 95.
He obviously didn't give his true running when we last saw him but his win here off a mark of 91 was a good performance - the second may not have franked the form but those in behind did - and a reproduction of that run gives him every chance in this competitive handicap.
Goes well fresh so has a definte chance
I rode her when she won on her debut and got back on board for the first time since in the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster on her final start last season. She ran below par there, and wasn't right, but she has a definite chance in this - and probably a winning one - if coming back to the form or her fourth in the Atalanta Stakes.
She has won on both her of her seasonal starts , and she should be going well here.
