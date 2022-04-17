Ryan Moore: Two good chances at Kempton on Easter Monday

Reproduction of course form gives him every chance

15:30 Kempton - Boss Power

No. 6 (3) Boss Power (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 95

I haven't actually ridden him in a race, and I don't really know him that much, but he is one from one around here, he won first time up last season and hopefully he can be competitive off a mark of 95.

He obviously didn't give his true running when we last saw him but his win here off a mark of 91 was a good performance - the second may not have franked the form but those in behind did - and a reproduction of that run gives him every chance in this competitive handicap.

Goes well fresh so has a definte chance

16:05 Kempton - Potapova

No. 5 (5) Potapova SBK 2/1 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

I rode her when she won on her debut and got back on board for the first time since in the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster on her final start last season. She ran below par there, and wasn't right, but she has a definite chance in this - and probably a winning one - if coming back to the form or her fourth in the Atalanta Stakes.

She has won on both her of her seasonal starts , and she should be going well here.