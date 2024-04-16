- Trainer: Charlie Johnston
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 83
Ryan Moore: Starlore should take to 7f trip at Newmarket
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore is back riding at Newmarket on Tuesday and speaks to Betfair on his five rides...
Ryan has five rides at Newmarket on Tuesday
Two rides for Sir Michael Stoute
Kikkuli half brother to Frankel
- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 97
- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Harry Charlton
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Ed Dunlop
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 77
14:20 - Arisaig
As is always the case, 3yo handicaps are always hard to call at this stage of the season but she is a well-related filly and an opening mark of 83 looks okay on her juvenile form.
14:55 - Aerion Power
He stays further but 1m on decent ground, though there is some rain about, looks fine for him and hopefully a gelding operation since we last saw him will have helped, as he doesn't look to have any secrets from the handicapper as a 6yo.
15:30 - Starlore
Boiling Point looks the one to beat on his narrow defeat in a Group 3 here, and there are a couple of other promising horses in here, but I'd like to think our Kingman colt Starlore is a lot better than he showed on his final start last season, having shaped well previously when fourth at Sandown in the Solario. His pedigree suggests longer may suit, but this 7f is probably his trip.
16:05 - Kikkuli
His second in deep ground here is probably as good as any form as any coming into this race - the winner had experience and went on to win in Listed company thereafter - and this Kingman half-brother to Frankel will hopefully be well up to winning a maiden, and maybe beyond, this season.
17:15 - Pressure's On
I haven't ridden him before but he signed off with a win at Chelmsford last season, his first start after being gelded, and he only went up 2lb for it, so he has his chance.
