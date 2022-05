Story aiming for good first chapter

13:40 - Never Ending Story

I think we had four in here at one stage but we rely on Never Ending Story, who is bred for the part, being by Dubawi out of Athena, on whom I won the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks a few years back. We are obviously very happy with her, or else she wouldn't be here, and hopefully she will show up well on debut.

Must produce more to compete with strong rivals

14:40 - High Definition

This looks a very good renewal, and Lord North and the improving State Of Rest probably bring the best form to the table. Well, Lord North does, as he is a very good horse on his day, as three Group/Grade 1 wins illustrate. Our pair have plenty to prove then but Broome is certainly not far behind that pair at his best, he has a good record around here and was only just touched off in this race last season.

This is obviously a much better renewal but he is a very high-class performer when on song as he showed in his Breeders' Cup Turf second last November. He picked up a bad injury when getting kicked after the Japan Cup though, so he may need this. I ride the race-fit High Definition, and he clearly needs to progress a good deal to get near the form horses, but he has run well in defeat over course and distance this season and hopefully there is more to come from him.

Potential to spring a surprise

15:10 - Thunder Beauty

I haven't ridden her before and she needs to improve to get into the shake-up here but she looks to have run well on her return at Lingfield, and in fact she may have gone close to winning there had she got any racing room in the final furlong or so. She was a good 2yo when trained here, winning at this course and finishing fifth in the Moyglare, and maybe she could surprise some higher-rated fillies.

No. 7 (2) Thunder Beauty (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 1.14 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Could it be her day?

15:45 - Tuesday

Only just touched off by Discoveries here in her sole start at two, she won as expected on her reappearance at Naas and we went to the Guineas hopeful of a big run. Obviously, I rode Tenebrism there but Tuesday excelled in finishing third for Frankie, stepping up markedly on her previous efforts, and Cachet upheld the form when just touched off in the French equivalent next time.

Clearly, we expect this sister to Minding to get further down the line and she is in the Oaks, but I can see a mile around here suiting her even better than Newmarket and she holds strong enough claims. She will appreciate any rain.

However, there is precious little between several of these on their best form, and as such there are five or six in with serious claims, too. To start with, we have three others in here - in fact, History and Concert Hall, both of whom I won on last time, have comparable form to Tuesday - and then you have the impressive Trial winner Homeless Songs. This will take a bit of winning, and you will need a fair bit of luck as well with 14 runners. It is a tough race to call.

No. 13 (3) Tuesday (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Hoping she will sharpen up

17:20 - Ark

We are four-handed in here, and I ride Ark. We perhaps expected a little bit more from her at Leopardstown last time, but she clearly didn't run badly, and hopefully the first-time blinkers will sharpen her up.