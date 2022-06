Right in the mix on form

15:10 - High Definition

You look at his record at this trip, and beyond, and he has his stamina to fully prove against guaranteed stayers. But hopefully he is the coming force in the race after his excellent effort in the Tattersalls Gold Cup over 1m2f last time and it won't be any problem.

That was a strong Group 1, with State Of Rest and Lord North in behind him as he just got nailed close home by Alenquer, and that puts him right into the form mix here. There is no stand-out in this contest - for all last year's winner Pyledriver probably sets the standard at his best - and you can pick holes in them to all varying degrees, so he certainly is in there with a live shot. The Curragh run was very encouraging.

No. 1 (3) High Definition (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Career-high mark could make this tough

15:45 - Soto Sizzler

He has obviously got a great record at the track - five starts, with three wins and two seconds makes for impressive reading - and I thought he got it done pretty snugly for me here last time, his first run in cheekpieces. There was a downside, though. I know the third was well adrift there but he only won by a neck from a horse well-beaten next time out and they put him up 6lb for it.

That is the most he could have reasonably expected I think, so he has a tough task here off a clear career-high mark. But he comes here in decent nick and hopefully course form can count for a lot and there is more improvement in him.

Tuesday is one of several in with a chance

16:30 - Tuesday

The Gosden fillies are the place where many will start here, and justifiably so, I guess, especially as they have both got decent midfield draws. Nashwa has looked good at shorter trips, but I do think Emily Upjohn is the best of the pair going into the race and I have been impressed by her. I know you can question the strength and depth of her form as she has not been beating Group-class opposition, but I had a distant rear view of her at Sandown and at York and you could not fail to be taken by those wide-margin wins.

She is the one to beat but the official ratings tell you that plenty are in here with a chance, and many will take a big step forward stepping up to 1m4f for the first time, as they always do in this race. Unlike Emily Upjohn, the Irish Guineas second and third, Tuesday and Concert Hall, bring Classic form into the race and both can be reasonably expected to progress as they take on 1m4f for the first time.

Both shaped very well at the Curragh and, as a sister to Minding, Tuesday has probably done very well indeed to finish placed in two Guineas. And we certainly shouldn't be forgetting the Cheshire Oaks winner Thoughts Of June, whose form was franked by the runner-up's Group 1 win on Sunday, albeit Above The Curve was coming back to 1m2f there. And The Algarve, like Concert Hall, out of an Oaks winner herself in Imagine, didn't shape at all badly behind the favourite in the Musidora, either.

Like I said, there are plenty in here who are unexposed and very dangerous opposition if lasting home - the likes of With The Moonlight and Tranquil Lady - but Emily Upjohn is the one we all have to beat, for all this race is probably a lot more competitive than her price suggests.

Finish in front of her, and that could well see you winning this, and our fillies all have solid each-way claims at the very least, for all they could have obviously had better draws, including Tuesday in one. But you just play the hand that you have been dealt. It is as simple as that.

No. 10 (1) Tuesday (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Form gives him winning chance and there may be more to come

17:10 - Dawn Of Liberation

He bumped into some good horses when placed in all three starts last season - I rode him when he was second at Newmarket on his final start - and he has obviously progressed well this term, putting a below-par run in the Feilden over 1m1f behind him when winning like a useful prospect over 1m at Goodwood last time.

That level of form already gives him a winning chance, and you would hope there is more to come from him, too. The drop down to 7f shouldn't be an issue, as he looked to have his fair share of speed at Goodwood. Oscula, winner of the Woodcote here last year and a filly I rode to finish third in the Boussac last season, could be the one to fear most.