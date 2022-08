16:00 Dusseldorf - Toy

She has run over a range of trips this season, and there is a fair argument for saying the 1m3f in the German Oaks could be ideal for her.

She won her maiden over 7f, ran respectably in both the French Guineas and Oaks, and then she very nearly netted her Classic over 1m4f at the Curragh last time. I thought she was coming to win there but, whether it was the trip - and she is related to a whole load of top-class milers - or simply a very determined rival, she just came up ½-length short.

I don't think you can blame the trip at all myself, but the step down to 1m3f will certainly not be an inconvenience, that's for sure, and she certainly looks to come in here with a strong chance, although this looks a fair renewal. Her draw could have been worse, too.