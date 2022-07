Leading chance

13:30 - Hans Andersen

He shaped very well for me when second to an experienced horse at Tipperary on his debut. It was on the soft side there but hopefully he will enjoy this better ground and go close. He has a leading chance.

No. 5 (4) Hans Andersen EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

The one beat...

14:03 - Little Big Bear

We took him out of Newmarket last week because the ground was simply too fast. Hopefully, it won't be anywhere near as quick here, as he clearly has a big form chance on his Windsor Castle defeat of good subsequent winner Rocket Rodney. The step back up to 6f won't be a problem and he looks the one to beat.

No. 2 (6) Little Big Bear (Ire) EXC 2.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Among the form horses in a tough race

15:10 - Cadamosto

He clearly didn't run his race in the July Cup last week but he is a very smart sprinter on his day and he had previously posted a career-best when fourth in the Commonwealth Cup. That puts him amongst the form horses in here and 5f on decent ground will be fine for him. It's a tough, competitive race, though.

She's better than she's shown

15:45 - Toy

Obviously, Emily Upjohn will take plenty of beating here but hopefully the step up to 1m4f will unlock the talent we believe Toy has. I know she comes from a great family, most of whom excelled at a mile, but she is a Galileo and maybe she has found it all happening a bit too quick for her over shorter trips, though her run in the French 1000 Guineas in particular was a fair effort.

She has a stone and more to find with the favourite, but we believe she is better than she has shown to date.

No. 8 (6) Toy (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 27 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Has the pedigree to shine

17:25 - So Beautiful

There are a few in here that have set a fair form standard but she goes nicely enough and certainly has the pedigree to shine, being by Galileo out of Acapulco, on whom I won the Queen Mary.