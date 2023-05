Derby and Oaks trials day at Lingfield

14:25 - Sacred

No. 4 (1) Sacred SBK 6/4 EXC 2.2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

She has never raced on the all-weather before but I can't see why she wouldn't handle it - it shouldn't really be an issue for anyone - and she is the best horse in here on official ratings. She is a solid enough performer in Group 1 company, and a Group 2 winner, and she is unpenalised in this Group 3. It's a decent race but she looks the one to beat.

Big chance with step up to 1m4f set to suit

15:00 - Be Happy

No. 1 (7) Be Happy (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She has only raced in testing ground to date and she probably ran as well as she done when third to a very good filly in France on her return. The step up to 1m4f ought to suit this Camelot filly and she obviously has her chance in an open race. And probably a favourite's chance.

Should give good account following comeback second at Newmarket

15:35 - Circle Of Fire

No. 1 (7) Circle Of Fire SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Military Order is the one to beat but I was very satisfied with Circle Of Fire's comeback second at Newmarket and he should go well here. I thought that rode like a decent race and , hopefully stepping up in trip and with that run under his belt, he should give a very good account of himself.

