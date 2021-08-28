Ryan Moore: Three big chances at Goodwood on Sunday afternoon

Best form at this track

16.00 - Toro Strike

He won a good 7f handicap at the Goodwood Festival before just being touched off by Happy Power in this race last year. First time up this year, in Thirsk, he beat the Bunbury Cup winner, Motakhayel, before disappointing on two occasions behind Kinross in Haydock and Goodwood. This race looks fairly open and he's back to a track where he's shown his best form, so I'm hoping for a good performance.

Progressive horse who should run well

16:35 - Just Fine

He was gelded after his 2-year-old season and ran in a very warm Newmarket handicap won by Mohaafeth, who was off 85, on his reappearance. He then ran well for a long way in a good renewal of the King George V handicap at Royal Ascot over 1m4f and showed the benefit for a drop back to 10f with an impressive win in Sandown off 89 the last day.

No. 1 (3) Just Fine (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 97

The handicapper gave him 8lbs for that which sees him carrying top weight here and with just 10lbs between the five runners it's a tricky little handicap. I rode Sir Rumi when he won in Haydock and he'll appreciate a bit of fast ground while Highland Rocker's fourth to Dubai Honour reads well in the light of what he's gone on to do. All told though, my lad is a progressive horse and he should go well.

Big run expected

17:10 - Maytal

This is another, tricky, five runner handicap but for fillies this time. Maytal is very consistent having never been out of the first three in her six starts and her run in Salisbury the last day, when beaten a neck by Nell Quickly, with 3L back to the third, was a solid effort in a decent race. The winner is a nice horse while the third, Domino Darling, was just touched off in a listed fillies race at the Ebor festival.

My filly is top rated and gets a handy 9lbs from the two older mares in the field. One of them, By Starlight, is a progressive filly but could struggle at the weights. The boss puts a visor on Maytal for the first time to sharpen her up and I'm expecting a big run.

