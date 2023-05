Four rides for Ryan on Day 1 of York's Dante Meeting

The Astrologist entitled to go close after recent run

Rides a nice newcomer for Aidan O'Brien in Novice Stakes

Tough race but hoping he can be up to it

13:50 - Real Dream

Whether or not stall 17 of 17 is a help or a hindrance we shall have to see, but we can't change that. But we know he won well at Kempton on his return, his first start since being gelded and after a wind op, and hopefully he can still be competitive in this much deeper race despite a 5lb rise.

It's actually the first time I have ridden him in a race but he has a good profile and pedigree. It's a tough race, though.

Recent form entitles him to go close

15:00 - The Astrologist

This looks a good renewal with Highfield Princess and the 3yo Marshman top and tailing the weights in this Group 2, and it is surprising to see the Group 1 winner Creative Force out again so soon after winning well at Haydock last week, so it'll take some winning.

No. 9 (4) The Astrologist (Aus) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Leon & Troy Corstens, Australia

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

Clearly, the Australian sprinter The Astrologist brings a whole different formline into the equation and he also comes here on the back of his excellent, narrow second in the Al Quoz back in March. That entitles him to be going close enough in this but, as I said, it's a pretty deep race.

A lot of unknowns but trip looks certain to suit

15:35 - Lambada

I have a lot of time for a few of these, and obviously I rode Infinite Cosmos to win her maiden in decisive fashion at Newmarket earlier in the month and she is a filly I rate, but hopefully Lambada can hold her own.

I haven't ridden her in a race before but she won a decent maiden over an extended 1m1f at Gowran Park in good style on her reappearance and the further the went the better she looked there.

We are obviously dealing with a lot of unexposed fillies here, so it is hard to be anything other than hopeful, but the trip certainly looks as if it will suit this Dubawi filly.

Well bred and goes well at home

16:45 - The Caribbean

No. 8 (2) The Caribbean (Ire) EXC 2.96 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

He is a No Nay Never half-brother to some good horses we have had, and also the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes winner Sudirman. He goes well and may well win this, but a few of ours need the experience, as you would expect, and the racetrack is the only test of how grown up and ready a 2yo is. And you also don't know what you are up against.