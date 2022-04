Good opportunity and deserves to be fav

15:00 Newmarket - Ville De Grace

I'd be respectful of Ebaiyra's chance in particular- though you can make a case for a few on official ratings - but I do think Ville De Grace deserves to be favourite in here. It looks a good opportunity for her. She ended last season with two good victories here and at Yarmouth, and she has been going nicely at home in preparation for this. She should be going well here.

We're happy and we'll find out on Sunday if she's good enough

15:40 Newmarket - Tenebrism

No. 11 (5) Tenebrism (Usa) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

I have a lot of time for Tuesday but Tenebrism is very talented and probably brings the best form into the race. Tuesday was only beaten a short-head by Discoveries on her debut last season and we all know what that filly went on to do - namely her Moyglare win, and this sister to Alpha Centauri has to be feared in here - and I was impressed with her on her Naas return.

This sister to Minding is not one to dismiss lightly, although maybe she will be even better over further down the line, but I like what I see from Tenebrism, and she clearly ran an extraordinary race when coming with her scything run down the rail to take the Cheveley Park close home.

She is unproven beyond 6f and maybe some have pegged as a sprinter, but there is only one way to find out and that is on Sunday. In terms of raw ability, we are happy with where she sits in the pecking order.

I rode Malavath to finish second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf, a great run from her wide draw in 12, and she comes here with strong form credentials after beating a Group 1 winner - Zellie, who re-opposes here - on her return over 7f on deep ground at Deauville.

I was impressed with Ameynah's maiden success but I will give a good shout out to Juncture, who did it really well on her return at Dundalk. She has a stone and more to find on form, but she is talented.

Should go well if seeing out the trip

16:15 Newmarket - Desert Angel

I won on him here back in September and I see he comes here in good form, including a third at Musselburgh last time, a race in which he may have won on another day had the race panned out better for him. He has his stamina to prove over this 1m2f trip but he should go well if seeing it out.

Fair enough mark for course and distance winner

16:50 Newmarket - Siamsa

She ran okay here on her comeback, and a mark of 87 looks fair enough on the balance of her form. She has a course and distance win to her name on quick ground, and she just sneaks into this 0-85 off the ceiling mark.