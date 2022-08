Could improve on return to this course

12:43 - Sydneyarmschelsea

It looks a pretty hot Group 3, with four unbeaten horses in here, including Gain It, but my filly has an outside chance. A winner on her debut and fifth in the Albany, she finished fourth here over course and distance last time.

She has three lengths to make up on the runner-up Terrestrial, but she was far too keen there and got too far back before running on to take fourth, so she could run a lot better here if settling. She stayed the 7f well.

Capable of surpassing recent career-best

13:18 - The Antarctic

Another deep Group 3 but he brings a level of form to the table here which should make him very competitive. He bumped into his stablemate Blackbeard in top form in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly last time and finished clear of the third, so he certainly has his chance. That run was probably a career-best, so let's hope he can progress again.

More to come from improving filly

14:33 - Tenebrism

Saffron Beach is probably the one we all have to beat in here, but I think Tenebrism can give her a race. A Cheveley Park winner, you can put a line through her Guineas run, and her fourth in the Coronation Stakes next time was a big move in the right direction.

I was particularly impressed with her over 7f in the Prix Jean Prat last time, a race in which she showed her impressive turn of foot once again. She showed at Ascot that she gets a mile, and I think we saw a much better filly last time, with the promise of more to come.

No. 7 (3) Tenebrism (Usa) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Strong chance stays well

15:08 - Joie De Soir

She comes into this Listed race in-form and with a strong chance, it seems. She was just touched off in a Group 2 on her penultimate start and again finished another good second at Chantilly last time. She stays well and has solid form claims.