Ryan Moore Sunday Saint-Cloud Runners: Twain takes big leap into Group 1 company

Ryan Moore has four rides at Saint-Cloud on Sunday

Ballet Slippers takes on the boys at G1 level

Twain thrown into the deep end on second start

Grosvenor Square looking to put it up to top stayers

11:48 Saint-Cloud - Ballet Slippers

She showed her toughness in Ascot when landing her novice on soft ground and ran very well to finish third when stepped up to G1 company in the Fillies Mile at Newmarket.

She kept on well there when headed and the step up to 10f shouldn't be a problem for the daughter of Magical.

Obviously, she is taking on the colts for the first time and that's a big ask but she is a lovely uncomplicated filly who will give her running.

12:23 Saint-Cloud - Twain

Is another Wootton Bassett who was impressive when winning by 6l on debut at Leopardstown a little over a week ago. Straight into G1 company here is a big ask and there are several unknowns, but it looks an open race.

Mount Kilimanjaro won a conditions race for me in Longchamp earlier this month and did it well. He's a lovely colt and deserves to take his chance.

12:58 Saint-Cloud - Lily Hart

She is a lovely daughter of Galileo who has been very consistent all season at trips from 10f to 14f.

She showed her toughness when winning a listed race at Longchamp in early September, but things just didn't fall her way last day in the Royallieu when she never managed to get near the early pace.

14:50 Saint-Cloud - Grosvenor Square

Another typically tough Galileo who was seen to best effect when making all in the Irish St Leger trial at the Curragh last August.

He went to Doncaster and ran very well to be beaten a little over 6l in fifth behind Jan Brueghel and Illinois. That's top 3-year-old staying form.

Back in against the older horses here, the likes of Cumberland Lodge winner, Al Qareem and Trueshan who was second to Kyprios in the Cadran last day, he will give a good account of himself.