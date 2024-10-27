Ryan Moore Sunday Saint-Cloud Runners: Twain takes big leap into Group 1 company
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has five rides in France on Sunday at Saint-Cloud including two in the Group 1 events across the afternoon and here he gives us his analysis on his chances...
-
Ryan Moore has four rides at Saint-Cloud on Sunday
-
Ballet Slippers takes on the boys at G1 level
-
Twain thrown into the deep end on second start
-
Grosvenor Square looking to put it up to top stayers
11:48 Saint-Cloud - Ballet Slippers
She showed her toughness in Ascot when landing her novice on soft ground and ran very well to finish third when stepped up to G1 company in the Fillies Mile at Newmarket.
She kept on well there when headed and the step up to 10f shouldn't be a problem for the daughter of Magical.
Obviously, she is taking on the colts for the first time and that's a big ask but she is a lovely uncomplicated filly who will give her running.
12:23 Saint-Cloud - Twain
Is another Wootton Bassett who was impressive when winning by 6l on debut at Leopardstown a little over a week ago. Straight into G1 company here is a big ask and there are several unknowns, but it looks an open race.
Mount Kilimanjaro won a conditions race for me in Longchamp earlier this month and did it well. He's a lovely colt and deserves to take his chance.
12:58 Saint-Cloud - Lily Hart
She is a lovely daughter of Galileo who has been very consistent all season at trips from 10f to 14f.
She showed her toughness when winning a listed race at Longchamp in early September, but things just didn't fall her way last day in the Royallieu when she never managed to get near the early pace.
14:50 Saint-Cloud - Grosvenor Square
Another typically tough Galileo who was seen to best effect when making all in the Irish St Leger trial at the Curragh last August.
He went to Doncaster and ran very well to be beaten a little over 6l in fifth behind Jan Brueghel and Illinois. That's top 3-year-old staying form.
Back in against the older horses here, the likes of Cumberland Lodge winner, Al Qareem and Trueshan who was second to Kyprios in the Cadran last day, he will give a good account of himself.
Now read more horse racing previews on Betting.Betfair.com
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies strong pace to suit 18/1 Saturn at Chester
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Thursday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two from the Roodee on ITV
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day Two Tips: Follow a Fab Four in Lucky 15 that pays over 6,000/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day Two Tips: Follow a Fab Four in Lucky 15 that pays over 6,000/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1