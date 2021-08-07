Ryan Moore: Prettiest will welcome any rain at The Curragh

Good start point for well-bred Bluegrass

13:25, Bluegrass

I don't know too much about him at the moment other than his breeding, but that is impressive enough, being by Galileo out of the Group 1-winning sprinter Quiet Reflection. His stablemate Shark Bay, who I have ridden in both his narrow defeats, sets a decent form standard but hopefully my colt can go a bit, too. The 7f starting point looks sensible given his mix of speed and stamina.

C&D winner can conquer penalty

13:55, Concert Hall

She showed a really good attitude when winning for me over course and distance last time. She gets a 4lb penalty for that win but she is a beautifully-bred filly - out of the Oaks winner Was - and you have every right to think she will go well here. It could be a decent race, though.

Light Refrain has form on soft

15:05, Light Refrain

There is plenty of rain about it seems and that won't trouble this filly if it continues, even if her win at York last time - for which she carries a 3lb penalty - came on good ground. She has plenty of form on soft and deeper, and she looks to have as good a chance as any in here.

No. 6 (3) Light Refrain SBK 7/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Albany form would put her in the mix

16:10, Prettiest

Her stand-out run is her fourth in the Albany, form that has worked out very well, and she would be a live contender and outsider here if returning to that level here. And the Ascot run came on heavy too, so any rain won't blunt her chances. She clearly needs to improve though, and put her below-par run last time behind her.

