Ryan Moore: Prettiest will welcome any rain at The Curragh
Ryan is on board four at The Curragh including Prettiest in the Group 1 Keeneland Phoneix Stakes. Get his views on the quartet here...
"Light Refrain has plenty of form on soft and deeper, and she looks to have as good a chance as any in here."
Good start point for well-bred Bluegrass
I don't know too much about him at the moment other than his breeding, but that is impressive enough, being by Galileo out of the Group 1-winning sprinter Quiet Reflection. His stablemate Shark Bay, who I have ridden in both his narrow defeats, sets a decent form standard but hopefully my colt can go a bit, too. The 7f starting point looks sensible given his mix of speed and stamina.
C&D winner can conquer penalty
She showed a really good attitude when winning for me over course and distance last time. She gets a 4lb penalty for that win but she is a beautifully-bred filly - out of the Oaks winner Was - and you have every right to think she will go well here. It could be a decent race, though.
Light Refrain has form on soft
There is plenty of rain about it seems and that won't trouble this filly if it continues, even if her win at York last time - for which she carries a 3lb penalty - came on good ground. She has plenty of form on soft and deeper, and she looks to have as good a chance as any in here.
Albany form would put her in the mix
Her stand-out run is her fourth in the Albany, form that has worked out very well, and she would be a live contender and outsider here if returning to that level here. And the Ascot run came on heavy too, so any rain won't blunt her chances. She clearly needs to improve though, and put her below-par run last time behind her.
