Ryan Moore Sunday Deauville Rides: Inspiral can land third Prix Jacques le Marois

Ryan Moore has three rides at Deauville on Sunday

Inspiral can land a third Prix Jacques Le Marois

Cowardofthecounty should improve for the step up in trip

Ombudsman an improving type

12.58 Deauville - Prix Francois Boutin - Cowardofthecounty

Just the five in here and I'm on the Joseph O'Brien trained, Cowardofthecounty, for the first time. He beat Whistlejacket in his maiden at the Curragh before running well in the Coventry at Royal Ascot.

Things didn't go his way from the gate last time in the G3 Anglesey back at the Curragh and he showed a good attitude to stay on well from a very unpromising position two out. The step up to 7f should be a positive and I'm looking forward to riding him.

15.04 Deauville - Prix Jacques Le Marois - Inspiral

First thing to say here is that this is a very good race with no less than 6 individual G1 winner in the field of 8. You have the French Guineas winner, Metropolitan, who ran with credit behind Rosallion in the St James Place.

Quddwah, who's unbeaten in four starts and won G2 summer Mile at Ascot last month. Queen Anne winner Charyn has done everything asked of him this season. The QE2 winner, Big Rock and the talented Jersey winner, Haatem.

Inspiral has won this for the last two years and it's fair to say she has shown in the past that she is better at this time of year. She didn't appear to be fully tuned up for the Lockinge and the 1m2f of the Prince Of Wales stretched her a bit. We went a good gallop that day. We know she loves the track and I'm expecting a good run from the filly. Albeit, in a very hot race.

15.39 Deauville - Prix Nureyev - Ombudsman

I also ride Ombudsman for John and Thady Gosden. The form of his Newmarket novice win in June, over 1m, has worked out well with the runner up, Arabian Light, going on to land his two subsequent starts and looks a very nice prospect.

He stepped up to 10f in Leicester and under a penalty won with the minimum of fuss. He only saw a racecourse for the first time in June but is obviously improving and would have his chances in an open looking race.