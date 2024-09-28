Ryan Moore Sunday Curragh Rides: Heavens Gate looking to get back on track in Group 3 Weld Stakes

Ryan Moore has six rides at the Curragh on Sunday

Heavens Gate looking to show true colours in Weld Stakes

His Majesty makes first start of the season

Shackleton looking to break maiden tag

I rode Shackleton on debut at Leopardstown back in August when finishing a staying on second behind Hill Road who has since contested the Group 1 National Stakes.

He was short of room on the rail that day, but when getting a clear passage did some nice work to get second late on.

He built on that when second again last time out at Tipperary behind Tennessee Stud who goes for the Group 2 Beresford Stakes on Saturday.

The pair went well clear of the third and over the same trip as Sunday and he should improve again.

He holds the best form and most experience in the field to date and hopefully he can make that tell.

The stable also have Medallion on debut who looks a nice type going forward being a well-bred son of Galileo. This race is full of unknowns and potential improvers

This lad started at Newbury and made a nice debut when learning a lot for the experience, being green early on but ran on well in the final stages with the penny starting to drop.

He was then behind me in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes when I was on Monumental in second and it was a tough ask going straight into a Group contest off the back of a Maiden.

Dropped into an easier race we hope he can go close but like the first race it is full of potential improvers and debutants that could be smart.

Heavens Gate has been a busy two-year-old but does have a fair bit of class. She improved from her debut to land a Maiden over 6F at the Curragh beating stablemate January who has since ran well in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

She then tackled the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot when running a solid race in defeat only going down a length to Fairy Godmother who I rode that day.

She was expected to go close on the July Course in the Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes, but was a little disappointing on the day.

At Naas next time out, she put it all together though when landing the valuable 21 runner Ballyhane Stakes, showing her true colours to power clear late on.

She was put back into Group 2 company when last seen at the Ebor meeting in the Lowther Stakes and ran well for a long way before just fading late on into fourth.

Heavens Gate is better than that run and back in calmer waters should resume her progress.

Merrily also goes for Aidan and I won on her three starts back at Naas and she should enjoy her first try at 6F.

His Majesty was a Listed winner on debut last year at the Curragh over 5F and looked a nice type going forward but unfortunately has not managed to kick on his career since.

He was a close third when stepped up to Group 3 level behind Givemethebeatboys over C&D and then went to Royal Ascot when finding a few too good in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes.

He ran three more times as a juvenile in good company finishing behind the likes of Bucanero Fuerte, Unquestionable, Ramatuelle and Porta Fortuna, so she has been in good company.

The colt makes his first start of the season, and this looks a nice race to begin his season.

It has been an up and down year for The Euphrates who has been stepped up in trip and found a few too good.

A winner at Gowran Park in a Listed event over 1m4f, he kept on well to the line to win for the first time this season.

He was then second in the Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes behind the progressive Crystal Black, who has improved constantly this term.

Tried at 1m6f when last seen in the Group 1 Irish St Leger he was behind some smart stayers in Kyprios, Vauban and Giavellotto having looked to take the race to them from the front.

Tried at 2m1f now with first time blinkers, it will be interesting to see how he fairs. He runs off a mark of 105 which we will see if it is workable.

John Steinbeck makes his racecourse debut in this one and it will be interesting to find out more about him off the back of this run.

He is a well-bred son of Dubawi out of a Galileo mare, so he looks to have a nice pedigree.

He should take to this trip of 1m2f, but there are many in here with more experience and it is interesting to see how he fairs against them.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here