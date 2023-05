Six rides for Ryan one day one at York

State Occasion could surprise her opponents

Continuous faces strong rivals in Derby trial

Tough task but she's fresh and likes the ground

14:25 - State Occasion

No. 7 (1) State Occasion SBK 10/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She is the lowest-rated in here but her best performance came over course and distance last season and she likes decent ground. She also goes well when fresh, so if she is primed for this, perhaps more so than the others, then she is not without a chance. She does have a tough task on what we know, though.

Has a chance if he reproduces Kempton run

15:00 - Assessment

No. 16 (9) Assessment SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 91

This will be the first time I have ridden him in a race and I'd say he has a decent chance given the manner of his run at Kempton on his return. Obviously, this is a tougher race and he is 6lb higher but he has a nice pedigree - by Kingman out of a Group 3 winner - and he clearly has a lightly-raced and progressive profile.

Unbeaten colt looks decent

15:35 - Continuous

No. 2 (3) Continuous (Jpn) SBK 9/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

This looks the most significant Derby trial so far in terms of depth. You can obviously make a case for a few given their unexposed profiles, and none more so than Passenger, who impressed me when winning the Wood Ditton and comes here after being taken out of the Dee Stakes last week because of the ground.

My colt Continuous is also unbeaten, as is the Feilden winner Canberra Legend, and he comes here in good shape, having showed a lot of ability and a very willing attitude when winning both of his races at two. He wouldn't have the stamina-laden pedigree of some but the way he won his Group 3 in France over 1m in testing ground suggests this trip is well worth trying.

I think he is decent, but we shall see. Ideally, he would prefer a bit of dig but good ground on a flat track like York should be fine.

He can go a bit based on Curragh run

16:10 - Hispanic

No. 3 (6) Hispanic (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

I haven't sat on him in a race but he stepped up well when fitted with blinkers at the back-end, winning by a wide margin at the Curragh and running okay in Listed company at Doncaster, so hopefully he can progress this season and be suited by the better ground he will encounter here. He likes to get on with it and he can go a bit judged on his Curragh win.

Recent defeat no cause for alarm

16:45 - Emperor Of Rome

No. 3 (6) Emperor Of Rome (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

He may have been beaten at odds-on in a four-runner maiden over 5f at Dundalk in April, but that wouldn't worry me unduly. He clearly shaped as if he needed this extra furlong, and the experience would not have been lost on him. The cheekpieces will hopefully see him travel into his race more kindly here.

Ready to make his move on longer trip

17:20 - Chesspiece

No. 1 (4) Chesspiece SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 96

He is a well-bred Nathaniel colt who appears to have shaped pretty well behind Military Order over 1m2f on testing ground at Newbury on his return. His mark looks fair enough and his pedigree suggests this longer trip will suit.