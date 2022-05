Should go well in his first race with me



14:05 - Outgate

I haven't ridden him before but I rode in the handicap he came second in at the Craven meeting, and I think that was a strong race. He has gone up 3lb for being beaten nearly four lengths there but the winner is progressing fast and the third, fourth and fifth all came into that handicap on the back of wins.

If he gets the breaks from stall one given his usual patient run-style (though he has been ridden prominently in the past) he should be going well here.

No. 5 (1) Outgate SBK 10/3 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 88

Hoping to shine in a winnable race

14:40 - Star Of India

Impressive on his sole start over 7f at two, he clearly faced a stiff task in the Craven first time up. He shaped very much as if this step up in trip will suit him, perhaps not surprisingly given his brother Roman Empire was a good 1m2f performer for us before going over to Hong Kong. Hopefully you will see him in a much better light here. It certainly looks a winnable race, with no stand-out.

No. 6 (1) Star Of India (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Talented colt may need the run

15:10 - John Leeper

He is a talented colt but he lost his way a bit after the Derby, even though he didn't run badly in defeat towards the back-end. He has his stamina to prove here but hopefully a winter off will have done him the world of good and Ed certainly has his string in good form.

He obviously has questions to answer but it wouldn't surprise me if he ran well here, for all he may need the run. The first-time hood will hopefully help too, and allow him to settle into his race better.

Lightly-raced and on the up

16:50 - Temple Of Artemis

His brother Kingfisher won the Dee Stakes on this card a few years back. He has obviously yet to reach anything like those heights but he ran his best race yet when third over 1m2f at Leopardstown last time. A mark of 88 may be on the harsh side judged on that run, but he is a lightly-raced 3yo on the up, and hopefully the step up in trip will suit him.