Ryan Moore Day One York Dante Meeting: Spycatcher has strong chance
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore rides three on the opening day of York's Dante Festival so get his exclusive thoughts on them all here...
-
Ryan Moore on the first of three day Dante Festival
-
Excellent Spycatcher has a strong chance
-
Mayfair ready to take on pair at top of market
15:15 York - Spycatcher
Spycatcher (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: K. R. Burke
- F: 1421233-3
I have ridden him once before but that was a long while ago, and he has developed into a very good sprinter since. He was consistently excellent last year, he is ground-versatile, he wasn't beaten far on his return in the Abernant and he has very good course form, finishing second to Highfield Princess in this race a couple of years ago.
He has a strong enough chance in an obviously very open and competitive Group 2.
15:45 York - Mayfair
Mayfair (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 4-22
She obviously has a lot to find here but the combination of the step up in trip - all her racing has come over 7f so far - and the expected better ground could see her take a fair leap forward here.
The less rain the better for her in the next day or so. She is not certain to get the trip on pedigree, though she is by Justify and her Cheveley Park-winning dam was a Galileo, and there is one way to find out.
Friendly Soul looks the one to beat, though Classical Song has Group 1 form, so the rest of us probably have our work cut out against that pair.
16:15 York - Expensive Dream
Expensive Queen (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Kevin Ryan
- F: 152-
She looks fairly treated on her Newmarket second last season but, perhaps more importantly, she has an attractive pedigree, so hopefully a mark of 83 can see her be competitive here.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
