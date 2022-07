Can build on satisfactory debut run

13:40 - Unless

We had six in here at the five-day stage but we rely on Unless, who shaped well enough when third at Leopardstown. I know the market expected better of her - no doubt because of her pedigree, as she is by Justify out of Clemmie - but it was a perfectly satisfactory debut effort. Hopefully, she can step up on that effort here and go close.

Proven Group 1 performer the one to beat

14:10 - Order Of Australia

No. 1 (1) Order Of Australia (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

He won this race last year and he ran really well when third in the Queen Anne on his return. I'd be wary of Pearls Galore but I think we are the one to beat, as he is a proven Group 1 performer on his day with conditions to suit.

On a fair mark if near her best and the mile should suit

15:20 - West Coast

She ran below expectations when we last saw her in March but she was at least dropped 2lb for it and I think she is on a fair mark if coming back to the form of her Leopardstown win last season. She is a well-related filly, being a half-sister to our Rockfel winner and Group 1-placed Just Wonderful, and the mile should be fine for her.

Big step back in trip but that could be a positive

15:55 - Lily Pond

No. 5 (2) Lily Pond (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She has a fair bit to find with Purplepay, who is clearly the one to beat, and she is coming down considerably in distance. But you could argue her best piece of form was her second to Tranquil Lady over 1m2f at Naas in May, so let's see how she gets on stepping back from 1m6f.

Improvement likely and the one to beat

16:30 - Over The Rainbow

She was in need of the experience when second over course and distance on her debut. Even that level of form is enough to see her be very competitive and you'd be very hopeful she has a fair bit of improvement in her, given that opening run and her Group 1 pedigree.