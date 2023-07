Tower Of London very impressive last time

Washington has a good chance on back of solid form

Dewhurst third Nostrum is the form horse

No. 6 (1) Tower Of London (Ire) SBK 9/5 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

He is a colt I have always rated since I won on him on his debut at Leopardstown last summer, and he is really blossoming now. He did it well for me over 1m4f in a Listed race at that track last month and I thought he was very impressive when winning the Ulster Derby when stepped up to 1m5f last time.

Okay, he was only winning off a mark of 99 in handicap company there but he did it very easily and I think that was strong form. He should go well, for all he meets three rivals of a pretty similar form standard here, with Queen's Vase runner-up Saint George an obvious threat.

No. 6 (6) Mountain Bear (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

He shaped nicely on his debut and he stepped it up a level or two for me at the Curragh last time when winning his maiden. Clearly, that form needs improving on here, with Norfolk Stakes runner-up Malc probably the one to beat, but I liked him at the Curragh and he is worth a shot in this Group 2 company to see where we stand with him.

No. 5 (12) Washington Heights SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 94

I have never ridden him before but he clearly has a good chance in a competitive handicap, even if he keeps on going up in the handicap for getting beaten. He was attempting the impossible when second to Shaquille on the Rowley course in May and he has chased home the hugely progressive Quinault, also in here, on his last two starts. He went up 4lb for his latest effort but hopefully there is more in the locker.

No. 3 (1) Grand Alliance (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

He'll be the outsider of four I would imagine but he is a very good horse on his day, as we saw when he was unfortunate not to win the King Edward VII Stakes on quick ground last year and on his return in testing conditions at Newbury. He will need others to underperform to win but they may well do.

No. 5 (4) Nostrum SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

For one reason or another, this is the first time we have seen him this year - he had a setback before the Guineas - but we are obviously happy with him now and hopefully the boss's patience will be rewarded in the second half of the season.

This looks a very good Listed race to be reappearing in - we have a couple of unbeaten horses, Mostabshir is stepping back in grade and New Endeavour boasts strong handicap form - but we all saw how good Nostrum was last year, and his third in the Dewhurst just about makes him the form pick here, and hopefully he can run a solid race and give us plenty to build on.

I won't say winning here would be unexpected, but in many ways it would be a bonus given the absence and the dangerous level of opposition.

No. 10 (3) Bodorgan (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 86

I rode him when he won impressively on the Rowley course late last season and he has probably shaped better than his final position suggests on both starts this term. The handicapper thinks so, as he has only dropped him 1lb, but a mark of 86 is fair on what I saw from him last October.

