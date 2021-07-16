Ryan Moore: Snowfall has an obvious chance in Irish Oaks on Saturday

Could be a major player after debut outing

13:10 - Shark Bay

Even though it was a bunch-finish here last time, I thought he shaped very well when a close third on his debut last month and I'd be inclined to think it was a decent maiden. This could be too but hopefully he will be a major player with that run under his belt.

Has his chance after career-best last time

14:20 - The Entertainer

Only six runners but this will take plenty of winning. But my colt ran his best race yet in the Railway Stakes here last time, so he has his chance.

Obvious chance after Epsom Oaks romp

15:25 - Snowfall

No. 7 (1) Snowfall (Jpn) SBK 2/7 EXC 1.29 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

We run four nice fillies in here but of course Snowfall is the clear form stand-out after what she did in the Oaks. As I said here before Epsom, I'd have happily ridden her or Santa Barbara there after the way she won the Musidora for me, but I don't think anyone was expecting a performance of the magnitude that she put up in winning by a scarcely believable 16 lengths. If she is in anything approaching the same level of form here, then she has an obvious and considerable chance.

Worth a shot at 2m trip

17:10 - Hector De Maris

He didn't show a lot for me on his first two starts this season but he posted a career-best when second in a 1m4f Listed race at Roscommon last time. The step up to 2m is the obvious question mark - and he doesn't have a stamina-laden pedigree on the distaff side, even though Camelot gets stayers - but he stuck to his task pretty well last time, so it is worth a shot.

