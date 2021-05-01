- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Ryan Moore: Santa is our 1000 Guineas main hope but don't rule out Mother Earth
The first fillies' Classic of the season will be raced at Newmarket on Sunday, and Ryan Moore has a big chance aboard the stable's number one hope Santa Barbara...
"...but we clearly anticipate her running very well in what maybe isn't the strongest 1000 Guineas we have seen in recent years, especially with Pretty Gorgeous a late withdrawal."
- Ryan Moore on Santa Barbara
This is obviously asking a lot of her, coming into a Classic on the back of one run and a maiden win, but she is a very talented filly. I would say straight away that I don't think a mile on quick ground is going to see her at her very best on Sunday, as I expect her to improve through the season as she steps up in trip - and her draw in one could make life interesting - but we clearly anticipate her running very well in what maybe isn't the strongest 1000 Guineas we have seen in recent years, especially with Pretty Gorgeous a late withdrawal. But they all take a fair bit of winning.
On what we have seen of her at home she is clearly our number one hope, but don't go ruling out Mother Earth, as she is a filly I rate and she is a definite each-way proposition. On official ratings, she is only 1lb shy of Alcohol Free, and she really came to herself at the back-end, finishing a good third to Pretty Gorgeous in the Fillies' Mile here and rounding off with a second to the very talented Aunt Pearl, with Group 1 fillies behind her, in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf in Keeneland.
They are very happy with her at home too, and I can see her running a big race.
I rode Sacred to beat Saffron Beach in the Nell Gwyn and she obviously deserves to take her chance in here after that. And I hope she runs well for connections. But I would worry about the extra furlong for her and I could see the case for the runner-up turning the form around over the mile.
Newmarket 2nd May (1m Grp 1)Show Hide
Sunday 2 May, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Santa Barbara
|Sacred
|Alcohol Free
|Mother Earth
|Saffron Beach
|Statement
|Fev Rover
|Thunder Beauty
|Vadream
|Lullaby Moon
|Star Of Emaraaty
|Seattle Rock
