Ryan Moore: Santa Barbara holds every chance in the Beverly Stakes

Arlington Park: 22:49 Beverly D. Stakes: Santa Barbara

I've been lucky enough to ride the winner of this race on a couple of occasions and in Santa Barbara I think I have a decent chance of making it three. Aidan has made no secret of the esteem he holds her in so, after some solid efforts, it was very pleasing to get the G1 win with her in the Belmont Oaks last month.

The form of that race was franked when the second and third, Con Lima and Higher Truth, finished first and second in the Saratoga Oaks last Sunday with the Charlie Appleby, Creative Flair, a further 1 1/4L back in third.

Again, the trip and ground should play to my fillies' strengths, but this is a good race and on a form line through the Joseph O'Brien trained, Thundering Nights, we will be up against it with the Graham Motion trained, Mean Mary.

Having said that, Santa Barbara is improving and will give her usual honest running with conditions to suit.

Armory should be in the mix

00:13 Mr D. Stakes (Formerly the 'Arlington Million'): Armory

Armory started the season well with a nice win in the Huxley at Chester over an extended 1m2f on soft ground and again acquitted himself well when finishing a 1 1/2L behind Love when third in the Prince of Wales at Royal Ascot.

Last day in the G2 York Stakes he had to carry a 3lbs penalty for the Chester win and probably came out best at the weights in what was a messy run race. He finished last season in Australia, with a good second to Sir Dragonet in the Cox Plate, so we know he can take the travel ok.

In terms of the opposition, the Chad Brown runner, Domestic Spending, has only been beaten once in 6 starts and is sure to be in good order.

I think the 10f on fast ground around Arlington will suit Armory though and he should run a big race.