Ryan Moore: Santa Barbara can beat strong rivals at Belmont

Winning chance will love the quick ground



The Belmont Oaks, 21:06 - Santa Barbara

We won this race with Athena a few years ago, and Santa Barbara looks to have pretty good prospects of adding to that success here. It was disappointing that she didn't get off the mark for the season in the Pretty Polly last time, but her narrow second to a very smart sort in Thundering Nights there, with other good fillies like Cayenne Pepper well beaten off, marks that up as her best effort yet.

No. 5 (5) Santa Barbara (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -

The 1m2f on quick ground around here really should be spot on for her, and I think she has a winning chance. But it looks a fair race as, in addition to the home contingent, the Prix Saint Alary second Cirona also makes the trip, as does last year's Rockfel runner-up Nazuna, who shaped okay on her return at Epsom.

Needs to bounce back with a big run

The Belmont Derby, 22:12 - Bolshoi Ballet

He went into the Derby as a rightfully strong favourite after his impressive win in the Derrinstown. But I was never really happy with him at Epsom, and we are putting it down to the cut he sustained at an early stage , especially as Aidan said he returned home very sore. Hopefully, he can get back on track here and he should be in his element returning to 1m2f on the expected fast ground.

He showed at Leopardstown that he certainly doesn't lack gears for a relative speed test like this, and I am happy enough with his draw in two. It looks a decent race but we are obviously expecting a big run.