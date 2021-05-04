Ryan Moore: Sandhurst should enjoy step up at Chester on Wednesday

Debut winner aiming to defy tricky draw

13:45 - Armor

I know it was only a four-runner race but he was professional and determined for me when winning over 5f quick ground at Doncaster on his debut. Like a lot of yards, I guess, the stable normally leave a lot to work on with their juveniles, so it was encouraging that he could get the job done at the first time of asking. We all know the score with the draw here and the need to start quickly, and I could have got better than stall five, clearly. It will be different ground for him here, too.

Great pedigree and should enjoy the trip

14:15 - Nicest

Dubai Fountain is the obvious one to beat in here on her Fillies' Mile fourth, and everything else has to step up considerably if she runs to that level. But there are some promising fillies against her, including the unbeaten but penalised Zeyaadah, and Nicest. Donnacha's filly won a good maiden at Leopardstown on her debut and then shaped well in Group 3 company next time, coming to win her race on the inner but possibly getting bogged down in the heavy ground. She has a great pedigree, being by American Pharaoh out of Chicquita, and this trip on hopefully a much better surface than the Curragh should suit her well.

15:15 - Sandhurst

There isn't a stand-out but it looks a decent enough renewal, with the step up to 1m4f for the first time - Leicester winner Law Of The Sea is the only one proven over the trip - obviously going to see some horses step forward a good deal. I rode Fancy Man when he was very impressive over 1m at Haydock, beating the Sandown Classic Trial winner Alenqeur, last season and he is just about the form horse here, and he is out of a Galileo mare, so he has a shot of staying.

No. 4 (7) Sandhurst (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

I thought Sandhurst shaped okay in the Craven and I expect I will now ride him after Sir Lamorak was taken out of the race on Tuesday morning on account of the changing ground. Sandhurst won a decent maiden on heavy ground at Gowran Park last season - the second has proved to be a good horse - and, while his stamina is unknown, the step up in trip and easier ground should suit this Galileo colt better than a mile on good to firm at Newmarket. And hopefully the first-time cheek pieces will help him, too.



Hoping for improvement if he can handle the rain

16:15 - Keeper

He found it hard going in very deep ground at Newbury last season, so hopefully you will see a much better horse here, though there is plenty of rain about it seems. The Frankel colt certainly has the pedigree, as you'd expect of a Juddmonte horse, and this 1m2f maiden looks a good starting trip for him at three. A midfield draw is fine.