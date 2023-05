Ryan Moore on his six Thursday rides

13:30 - King's Lynn

No. 1 (8) King's Lynn SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 107

He obviously didn't run up to his best at Doncaster on his return but he has run well on both of his starts here, he does handle soft ground, and a mark of 107 is fine on his best form. It was only last season he won the Temple Stakes at Haydock, after all. His draw in eight is an obvious negative, though.

Chester winner has chance

14:05 - True Statesman

No. 5 (3) True Statesman (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 87

He won well here last summer and is only 4lb higher now, so he has his chance, though this will be the softest ground he has raced on. I see he has been gelded, so maybe that's a plus for him.

Good colt wouldn't want bad ground

14:40 - San Antonio

No. 7 (6) San Antonio (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

I haven't ridden him in any of his three races, or at home, but he is bred for the job, being by Dubawi out of our Irish Oaks runner-up Rain Goddess, and he looked pretty good when winning at Dundalk back in March. He will obviously have to step up a good deal on that form to be winning this but the pedigree and potential is obviously there.

I was very taken with Passenger when he won the Wood Ditton for me, and I certainly wouldn't be in a rush to dismiss him. He's a good colt but he wouldn't want bad ground. I also have a lot of time for Donnacha's Alder, who beat me at Cork last month.

Very happy with him after injury

15:15 - Changingoftheguard

No. 3 (4) Changingoftheguard (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

He was very impressive when beating New London in testing ground in the Chester Vase here last season and followed up with a good fifth in the Derby and then with his King Edward VII win.

We never saw him after Royal Ascot as he picked up an injury but we are obviously very happy with him now, or else we wouldn't be here. Hopefully he can get a Group 1 on his CV this season. It's a deep and tough race for a Group 3, but this is a good starting point for him.

Unknown quantity drawn in stall one

16:20 - The Camden Colt

No. 8 (1) The Camden Colt (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

I don't know anything about him at the moment sorry, but let's hope I have been booked for a reason. If he is quick out of the gates, then stall one is obviously a plus.

Good chance won't mind heavy ground

16:55 - Cantora

No. 4 (9) Cantora SBK 10/3 EXC 1.97 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 78

She has two heavy ground wins to her name if we get more rain, and she comes here after an easy win at Beverley last time. She paid for it with an 11lb rise and she has her stamina to prove over 1m4f now, but she clearly has a good chance given her progressive profile.