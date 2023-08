Four rides for Ryan in Deauville on Sunday

Some big chances throughout the afternoon

Marhaba Ya Sanafi will welcome return to 1m

He was beaten by a good newcomer in the shape of Henry Longfellow at the Curragh and he netted his maiden success in decent style at Galway recently. He deserves his step back up in grade after that success and there are only five runners in here for a decent prize.

She ran well in defeat in Listed company before winning nicely in maiden company at Dundalk last month. More will be needed here but we are dealing with a filly having just her fifth start, so the potential is obviously there.

He was obviously a decent juvenile and he shaped well enough over 1m2f on his return at Newmarket in May. I don't know why we haven't seen him since but he obviously has a fair form chance here.

This is obviously a very open renewal, with no stand-out, but I have picked up a very good ride. He won the French 2,000 Guineas and will probably welcome a return to a mile after a good third in the French Derby last time. But he is just one of a few possible winners in here.