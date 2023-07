Lots of potential in Unquestionable ahead of opener

Auguste Rodin a very worthy faovurite in Irish Derby

More to come from Salt Lake City in Listed race

No. 9 (5) Unquestionable (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

We had five in here at the entry stage and run three, and there isn't much to choose between any of them. That said, I do think His Majesty holds the best form claims of our trio heading into the race - Coventry third Bucanero Fuerte is just about the standard-setter - especially as you have to mark up his fourth in the Norfolk last week. He won his race easily on the near side, but unfortunately that wasn't the part of the track to be on. I think the return to 6f will suit him, too.

But Unquestionable clearly has a lot of potential and I was very impressed by him when he won his maiden here last month. I think there is a lot of improvement in this Wootton Bassett colt. Democracy is better than he showed in the Marble Hill last time, too.

No. 3 (5) Hispanic (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 97

He clearly needs to improve on the form of his two efforts this season, including at Ascot last week, but at least he is fairly weighted on his 2yo form, which included an impressive course and distance win.

No. 2 (1) Auguste Rodin (Ire) SBK 1/3 EXC 1.34 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

His chance is obvious, as his price suggests, but there are few certainties in racing. And I am sure the connections of the Epsom third and fourth, White Birch and Sprewell, will fancy their chances of at least getting closer to us on this more conventional track. And who is to say they won't? Different day, different course, different result maybe.

But everyone saw the real Auguste Rodin in the Derby, stepped up to a trip more in keeping with his superb pedigree, and everyone has seen how strong the form is with King Of Steel and Waipiro coming out and winning at Ascot. If he runs up to the level of his form at Epsom, something is going to have to improve markedly to beat him.

No. 2 (8) Mauiewowie EXC 1.1 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 99

She steps up to 7f for the first time here and that should suit her on pedigree. She has her chance off 99 but a couple of these could be hard to beat.

No. 11 (2) Salt Lake City (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

A very good Listed race, and maybe the filly Tarawa is the one to beat after her fourth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, but Salt Lake City certainly has a shot. He possibly didn't run up to his best in the Vertem Futurity but he ran a very solid comeback at Leopardstown, a race in which he was probably unfortunate not to have won, having to be switched for his effort close home, with the line coming a touch too soon. There is more to come from him.