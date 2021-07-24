- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Ryan Moore: Regal Reality has an excellent winning chance at Pontefract
Ryan Moore has just the one ride at Pontefract on Sunday but the Betfair Ambassador believes he has an excellent chance of landing the prize...
16:10 Pontefract - Regal Reality
This looks an excellent winning opportunity for him. He ran a lot better in the Summer Mile at Ascot last time and if he reproduces any of his peak form from last season, notably his Salisbury win and his second to Kameko in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket, then he will hopefully make the trip up to Pontefract worthwhile. He has a fair bit in hand of these on official figures.
