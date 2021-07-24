To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ryan Moore: Regal Reality has an excellent winning chance at Pontefract

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore has a big winning chance at Pontefract on Sunday

Ryan Moore has just the one ride at Pontefract on Sunday but the Betfair Ambassador believes he has an excellent chance of landing the prize...

16:10 Pontefract - Regal Reality

This looks an excellent winning opportunity for him. He ran a lot better in the Summer Mile at Ascot last time and if he reproduces any of his peak form from last season, notably his Salisbury win and his second to Kameko in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket, then he will hopefully make the trip up to Pontefract worthwhile. He has a fair bit in hand of these on official figures.

