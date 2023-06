Ryan rides a trio at Navan on Sunday

Dower House one of three for O'Brien in Listed race

Ryan switches to Canute from Subzero in 16:40

No. 7 (5) Pearls And Rubies (Usa) EXC 1.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

We had four in here but this filly gets her chance. She is a No Nay Never filly out of a mare who won the Pretty Polly for us - she had previously won the Cheshire Oaks for me before finishing fourth at Epsom - and let's hope she has inherited a good bit of their ability.

The signs at home are promising, and she certainly isn't slow - she takes more after her sire than the dam - though you obviously would expect a good bit further would suit her down the line and there are some in here with a fair level of form, notably Naas third I Am Invictus, who looks the one to beat.

No. 9 (1) Dower House (Ire) EXC 1.51 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Our three fillies in here - Beginnings, Maybe Just Maybe and Dower House - have all shown a similar level of ability at their best, so they all have their chance, and the first-time headgear could improve the first-named pair, though maybe Didn'thavemuchtodo is the one to beat.

Dower House obviously has her sights lowered considerably after running in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, having previously run well in this grade and in Group 3 company this season, so hopefully this superbly bred filly, a sister to Churchill among others, can go close to netting a valuable Listed win here.

No. 6 (1) Canute (Usa) EXC 2.18 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 82

I rode Subzero to win over 7f at the Curragh last time. A mark of 82 looks fair and you would hope the step up to 1m2f would suit this Galileo colt, even though the dam won the Albany and was a very fast filly.

But I ride Canute, who races off the same mark as Subzero. The handicapper has been very fair by dropping him 2lb for his Curragh fourth over 7f last time, especially as he had no racing room for the final furlong or so and picked up well when finally getting a run.

Back up to 1m2f, he should go well but this is a very hot handicap, so it will take some winning.