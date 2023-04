Day 1 of Newmarket's Craven Meeting is Tuesday

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has five rides

Unbeaten Poker Face has strong claims in Group 3 contest

Very impressive last time and has potential

13:50 - Hi Royal

He is related to some good horses and he looked to be very impressive when winning at Ayr back in September. The bare form clearly needs building on and this will be the softest ground he has faced, though it will be drying, but he has the pedigree - he is out of a Sun Chariot winner - and the potential, so of course he has his chance.

Trip and ground look ideal and he has a fair shot

14:25 - Tacarib Bay

No. 2 (5) Tacarib Bay SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 104

He ran a bit below par at Doncaster last time but it was very deep ground there, so you can probably give him a pass for that. He is a decent horse on his day, 7f with cut in the ground pretty much looks ideal, and a mark of 104 looks fair, if not generous. I'd give him a fair shot with conditions to suit. He ran well for me when second in the Free Handicap at this meeting last season.

Has the potential to make his mark

15:35 - Poker Face

He was set to make his reappearance at Doncaster but the ground was considered far too deep for him there. He has a fair bit to prove on the numbers - he is the lowest-rated horse in here and is racing off level weights - but that wouldn't deter me too much, as he has done everything that has been asked of him so far, and in a very impressive manner, too.

Apparently, he posted a pretty good time when winning his handicap at Pontefract by a long way - I was there that day and he is big and strong - and he certainly has the potential to make his mark in this grade, and maybe beyond. But this will tell everyone a lot more about him.

Fine chance if reproducing debut form

16:10 - Palamon

He ran a promising race when second on the July course but he didn't go on as expected at Newbury afterwards, though he wasn't beaten far. If he comes back to the form of his debut run then, again, he has his chance.

Well-related and he has obviously pleased at home

16:45 - Carnegie Hall

No. 3 (2) Carnegie Hall (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Non Runner

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

We had our first 2yo winner of the season with Brighter at Dundalk last week and hopefully Carnegie Hall gives a good account of himself. He is by No Nay Never out of a well-related mare and he has obviously pleased Aidan, otherwise he wouldn't be here, but the racecourse will tell us all with the youngsters.