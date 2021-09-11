Ryan Moore: Point Lonsdale among my big Group 1 chances on Sunday

Would be great to ride a winner for Rosewell House

13:45 - Hightimeyouwon

This is a typically competitive premier handicap and it was nice to get the call up to ride this guy for Mr Weld. He ran well in the 'Scurry' when second to Major Power and looked tough when wining in Cork. It appears a really stiff 6f will suit him and to ride a winner for Rosewell House on Irish Champions Weekend would be nice.

Good chance to get season back on track

14:20 - Love

She hasn't hit the heights we thought she would after winning the 'Prince Of Wales' in Royal Ascot on her seasonal reappearance, but she has been beaten by two very good horses in both the King George and again in the Juddmonte. Both her and Thundering Nights carry a penalty but I think it's fair to say that following her recent exploits, this represents a step down is class, and it looks a good opportunity for her to get her season back on track.

Trip in her favour and there's more to come

15:30 - Prettiest

This is a good race with Agartha setting a very high bar in terms of form and both Cairde Go Deo and Homeless Songs appear to be smart prospects. Prettiest looked very promising when landing a Navan maiden back in May. She then bumped into two good fillies in Sandrine and Agartha before being the only filly to take on the boys in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at this course. That was a nice run and I think the step back up to 7f will be in here favour. All told, I think she is better than we have seen so far on the track and there is definitely more to come from her in against her own sex again.

Looks a juvenile right out of the top drawer

16:05 - Point Lonsdale

He is undefeated in four starts winning the four races by a combined distance of over 13L. What he did in the Chesham, on only his second start, was very impressive and it's fair to say he has passed every test with flying colours and is a juvenile right out of the top drawer. Ebro River won the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes and is stepping up to 7f for the first time, while Native Trail looked a nice 2-year-old when winning the Group 2 Superlative Stakes on the July course. The form of that race hasn't worked out great, but Godolphin, who have a very good recent record in this race having won two of the last three running's, send him here and you have to respect his chances. This is always a difficult race to win but Point Lonsdale looks a horse with a very bright future and will, rightly, go to post as favourite.

Expecting a nice run in quality Irish St Leger

16:40 - Passion

Her third to stablemate and re-opposing, Amhran Na Bhfiann, in the Group 2 Curragh Cup was a pleasing effort considering that was off the back of a 253-day break. She showed good form at the backend of last season and her third-place finish to Wonderful Tonight in the Champions Day 'Fillies and Mares' reads well now with the David Menuisier filly - who was retired on Friday - going on to win the Hardwicke and the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood.

Passion seems to come alive at this time of year and don't forget that she was only beaten a little over 5L in this race last year and it looks like she has been trained with this race in mind. Melbourne Cup winner, Twilight Payment and the improving Sonnyboyliston set a decent standard here while the mare, Search For A Song, is looking to win a third Irish St Leger. It's a good race but I'm expecting a nice run from my filly.

Has his chance down in grade

17:45 - Lough Derg

Another difficult premier handicap to end the day and Lough Derg is an interesting type for this. He's been dropped 4lbs, to a mark of 101, since he was sent off favourite to win the listed Orby Stakes and tackles handicap company here for the first time. His only win to date was a Dundalk maiden but he did run well over this trip when second to Bolshoi Ballet in the Group 3 Derrinstown Derby Trial back in May. It's a hard race but my lad has an obvious chance now down in grade.

